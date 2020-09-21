“Antigenic tests will be deployed from October”, Gabriel Attal announcement Monday September 21 on France Inter. Faced with the sometimes very long waiting period for PCR test results, the Minister of Health announced on September 8 the deployment in Ile-de-France of antigenic tests to be screened for Covid-19. These tests, reserved for people who have no symptoms and who are not “contact cases”, are carried out from samples in the nostrils, by swab, but unlike the RT-PCR test which requires laboratory analysis, the antigen test “works in 15 to 20 minutes”, said the Minister of Health Olivier Véran.

So these tests are coming “in a few days, a few weeks”, indicates Gabriel Attal, who declares that“there are 5 million for France”, what goes “to relieve congestion and have results more quickly, on this point we are making progress”.

Finally, the government spokesperson, who uses the Stop-Covid tracking application on his smartphone, said that it had not warned him of a possible contact case after the positive test of the Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire. “I believe that I am not considered as a contact case”, says Gabriel Attal.