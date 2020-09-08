The Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced Tuesday, September 8 the deployment in Île-de-France of a new type of screening tests for the coronavirus: antigen tests.

A new type of rapid-result coronavirus screening test, antigenic tests, will be deployed in Île-de-France next week, Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced on Tuesday, September 8. “It’s part of the solution but it won’t replace PCR”Dr Jérôme Grosjean, hospital biologist at the Center Hospitalier Métropole Savoie in Chambéry, explained Tuesday on franceinfo.

franceinfo: What is an antigen test?

Dr Jérôme Grosjean: It is a test that makes it possible to look directly for the virus. Until now, we did not look for the virus, we looked for its genome by PCR. There, we will look for a small piece of the virus, but it is still the virus in both cases. It’s faster if you do it with a urine test, that is, with tests that look a bit like pregnancy tests and it doesn’t require laboratory equipment.

What is the difference from the PCR test?

Sampling and testing should not be confused. The antigen test is a little less sensitive than the PCR test, the saliva is less sensitive than the PCR and we do not want to lower the sensitivity on both the sample and the test. So, that’s why we stay on the deep nasopharynx in these cases. Antigen tests have been around for 40 or 50 years. On the Covid-19 we had seen the first scientific publications which came out in May and June which showed a sensitivity of 30%. This means that out of 100 positive patients, we detected that 30. The manufacturers have improved a lot and we would have sensitivities of 90 to 95% on patients between D-0 and D-6, that is to say at onset of infection.

Can these tests be used in laboratories to relieve them?

Not in labs, it will likely be in doctor’s offices or testing centers. We can use them, they just got their CE mark and they will be available fairly quickly.

What is the interest in the months and weeks to come?

It is to act as a relay for the laboratories. All my colleagues are on the verge of burnout. We see people who are tired in the laboratories. We are the profession that has been on the bridge since February, we were among the first to get started, we are still on the bridge and we have to act as relays to be able to find solutions for all the people who call us. For ten calls we take one. Screening must be extended to other professions. These tests are a solution but in some cases it should not be used. It is less sensitive for sick or hospitalized people. It’s part of the solution, but it won’t replace PCR.