At first it looks like the now well-known PCR test. “We will take a nasopharyngeal sample from the patient. Once we get there, we turn three times “, explains a doctor. But with the antigen test, no need for a machine to analyze the sample. A few drops on a strip of paper are enough. The result is thus almost immediate.

Twenty minutes of waiting, against several days to have the result of a PCR test. This method is therefore faster, but it is also less reliable. This is what Lyon doctors observed a few weeks ago when they conducted a screening at an engineering school where many students had contracted the virus. The Department of Health has ordered five million of these tests. Despite less reliability, they can be useful when we already know that the virus is circulating in a place for example.

