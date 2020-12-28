The use of antigen tests is increasingly spreading in Spain to help the early detection of COVID-19. Its effectiveness for detect the virus in our body is higher than 95%, although only in certain situations: when the infected person has a high viral load, if performed between three to ten days after infection by coronavirus, which is when the person most infects, or when the patient has symptoms.

However, from the National Business Association of Clinical Laboratory (ANLAC) they warn that they are “unreliable in detecting cases found in the early days of infection (just before the period of greatest contagion capacity), when they have more than five days after the onset of symptoms and, above all, in those with a asymptomatic course of the disease”. In these situations it would be more convenient to perform a PCR.

How is the test performed?

To perform an antigen test, you must take a sample from the mucosa of the nose using a hyssop (a thin stick with a small cotton ball at the end), and place it in a piece of cardboard the size of a credit card that contains a reagent. Past 12-15 minutes, the results can be read directly on the cardboard. A line color will indicate that the result is negative, while if they leave two lines means that we have given positive.

How much do they cost and where can you buy it?

One of the main advantages of this test, in addition to its simplicity, is its low price, which is usually around 4.5 euros, in contrast to the more than 100 euros that a PCR can cost.

Until now, you had to go to a ambulatory to do it. However, it is planned that they can also be carried out in pharmacy. Recently, the Ministry of Health was willing to accept this strategy at the request of the Madrid’s communityAlthough first the regional government must send a proposal with a detailed plan on how the process will be carried out.