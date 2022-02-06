Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Nancy Faeser is Minister of the Interior in Olaf Scholz’s cabinet. © Florian Gaertner/Imago

Because Interior Minister Faeser wrote a guest article in a controversial magazine before she took office, there was criticism from the CDU. The traffic light defends the SPD Minister.

Berlin – Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) is criticized – because of a guest article in a magazine that has the protection of the constitution on the agenda. The new minister defended herself, while the CDU went on the offensive.

Nancy Faeser: Home Secretary wrote guest article for “Antifa”

Last year – several months before she took office as Interior Minister – Faeser published a guest article in the magazine “antifa”, in which she wrote about the numerous right-wing extremist threatening letters signed “NSU 2.0” that were sent out at the time, of which she had received two herself – as well as Linke boss Janine Wissler. At that time, Faeser was party and faction leader of the Hesse SPD.

Now she is in the line of fire of political opponents. The point is not what Faeser wrote, but where. “antifa” is the magazine of the “Association of People Persecuted by the Nazi Regime – Association of Anti-Fascists (VVN-BdA)”. In 2020, the Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution described that association as the “largest left-wing extremist organization in the field of anti-fascism in Germany”.

Union attacks Interior Minister Faeser: “SPD is largely blind in the left eye”

The Union therefore attacked the SPD politician harshly. CDU interior expert Christoph de Vries spoke to the image of a “highly explosive process” and concluded: “The SPD is largely blind on the left eye.” Alexander Throm, spokesman for domestic policy for the Union faction, said on Saturday: “The interior minister has so far refused any explanation and differentiation from an organization that influences as left-wing extremists is applicable. She then has to catch up on that at the next meeting of the interior committee.”

Group Vice President Andrea Lindholz said: Faeser should “leave no doubt that the fight against any political extremism – of whatever direction – is an important concern for her.” The CSU politician was probably referring to Faeser’s statements when she took office. At the time, the minister emphasized that combating right-wing extremism, the “greatest threat that our free democratic basic order currently faces”, was particularly important to her. The AfD also attacked Faeser because of the guest contribution. The deputy federal spokesman Stephan Brandner even called for the “immediate dismissal” of the minister.

After criticism of the guest article: Faeser defends himself – and receives a tailwind from traffic lights

On Sunday, Faeser defended himself against the criticism that arose over the weekend. The allegations against her are transparent, the minister wrote on Twitter. “I have always shown a clear edge against right-wing extremism and all enemies of open society – and will continue to do so.”

Faeser received support from the traffic light coalition. FDP parliamentary group leader Konstantin Kuhle said world on Sunday: “The text is excellent reading material for CDU and CSU domestic politicians who have underestimated the danger of right-wing extremism for years. In addition, the Union did not stop the activities of a “dangerous conspiracy ideologue at the head of the German domestic intelligence service”. Kuhle, who also shared these allegations on Twitter, is alluding to the former head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maassen.

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil tweeted: “It’s good that we now have an interior minister who takes the fight against the right seriously.” SPD parliamentary group leader Thomas Kutschaty spoke of a “targeted smear campaign”. The Munich Greens politician Jamila Schäfer wrote: “It’s nice to finally have an interior minister who understands the principle of defensive democracy. The Left also clearly backed Faeser. Wissler described the allegations by the CDU and AfD as “completely absurd”. (as)