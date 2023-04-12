Of Elena Meli

Semaglutide has hit the headlines because it has been adopted, often without a real reason, by various celebrities. But it must be taken under medical supervision. Meanwhile, other molecules are announced for weight control

Fashion born on social media: one injection a week of a diabetes medicine, semaglutide, and quick and easy weight loss. Fast enough to leave a slightly sunken and haggard face, sagging skin with an aged appearance, but for influencers, stars and personalities like Elon Musk, who has admitted to using it, the possible negative consequences of its use are completely secondary to the desired weight loss. It is a pity that the rush to use it improperly, in those who do not have diabetes, is contributing to reduce stocks to the point of having led the Italian Medicines Agency to warn that supply shortages will be possible throughout 2023. Not a small problem because, as explained by Graziano Di Cianni, president of the Association of Diabetologists, it is estimated that several thousand out of about four million diabetics in Italy are treated with semaglutide and today they are forced to change therapy and use less effective or less tolerated products.

Action on the sense of satiety Semaglutide a GLP-1 receptor agonist, which stimulates the production of insulin after the meal or only when carbohydrates are introduced; because of this does not cause sudden drops in blood sugar

Furthermore slows down gastric emptying by increasing the sense of satiety and, by acting on the appetite centers in the central nervous system, it reduces hunger. It is administered by subcutaneous injection once a week or orally, every day, and shares these effects with other drugs of the same class such as dulaglutide and liraglutidebut particularly effective in inducing a loss of kilos: in adults it is possible to lose even 20% of the weight and the result is maintained as long as the treatment is followed. Weight loss, which adds to the positive action on blood sugar and the protection of the cardiovascular system (thanks to the reduction of parameters such as blood pressure, fat in the blood and abdominal circumference, ed), a beneficial “side effect” of semaglutide because people with type 2 diabetes in whom it is used are often obeseDiCianni notes. See also Tonon (Veneto): "With us anti-Herpes zoster with active call"

Effects on metabolism Also for this reason, the American FDA approved its use against obesity, but then there was a flight forward of those who have only a few extra pounds and started getting pricks documenting everything on social networks such as Instagram and TikTok. A risky drift for many reasons, as specified by Angelo Avogaro, president of the Italian Society of Diabetology: The improper use and the resulting lack puts people with diabetes at risk, who can lose metabolic compensation and, by stopping the drug, have a dangerous weight “rebound”.; on the other hand, use by healthy people can lead to excessive weight losswith loss of muscle mass and distortion of the metabolism which in the long run can lead to serious metabolic alterations.

Contraindications and side effects Even wanting to ignore that, like all drugs, semaglutide has contraindications (for example, it cannot be used during pregnancy or breastfeeding or if you have pancreas or kidney problems) and that can have side effects such as diarrhea and vomiting, headache, drowsiness, confusion and so on, using it to lose a bounty is dangerous because there are no data on use in healthy people; also use in obese patients at present off labelor outside the permitted indications, because it is to protect people with diabetes Aifa allows its prescription only in case of uncontrolled type 2 diabetesas an adjunct to diet, exercise and possibly other medicines. In some regions semaglutide was prescribed off label paid by the obese patient, in the recent past, but now it is no longer possible and can only be provided by the National Health Service in the case of type 2 diabetes – observes Di Cianni -. This should suffice as deterrent to misuse, which in our country was probably quite limited; however it should be discouraged in every way, because this drug is an important first choice for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes at high cardiovascular risk and essential to avoid shortages in supplies, concludes the diabetologist. See also What happens when the sodium in the blood drops too much (even from the heat)?

New therapies against obesity A close relative of semaglutide, liraglutide in daily subcutaneous injection, already approved in Italy for the treatment of obesity; in the USA the green light has also been given to semaglutide in a formulation with a higher dosage, currently not available in Italy. Probably, when the collective mania for the drug on the part of those who do not have weight problems or diabetes is consumed and uses it in a wholly improper way, it can be used in the real obese also in our country. As Renato Cozzi, president of the Endocrinologists Association underlines, the deficiency must not become a tool to stigmatize obese patients and their need for health, because early intervention can prevent complications such as diabetes itself. Meanwhile, the research goes on and, as was explained during the last congress of the Italian Society of Pharmacology, there are promising prospects for other drugs. Meanwhile, research continues and, as Enzo Nisoli of the University of Milan explained during the last congress of the Italian Society of Pharmacology, there are promising prospects for tirzepatide, recently approved by the FDA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes: the drug combines GLP-1 and GIP, the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, in one molecule, and a study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that it leads to weight loss of up to 25 percent in a high percentage of patients . See also Salute, Mandorino (Cittadinanzattiva): "A strong signal from citizens: great trust in businesses, research and innovation"

Peptide YY It works in mice: data on the use of a new anti-obesity approach that involves the use of a drug targeting the GLP-1 receptor but also two receptors for the YY peptide were presented at the last conference of the American Chemical Society , a satiety signal that reduces appetite and blood sugar. The active ingredient has been tested on rats and shrews, which unlike the former can vomit: the aim of the authors is in fact to find a drug that can guarantee glycemic control and the weight loss of GLP-1 agonists without their adverse effects such as nausea and vomiting, which lead a fair number of patients to interrupt the treatment. The results were encouraging: the animals lost about 12 percent of their weight in sixteen days of therapy, without gastrointestinal disturbances and also thanks to an increase in calorie consumption induced by the drug which, moreover, would maintain its slimming effects even after being suspended. The next step is testing on primates, so for the eventual arrival in humans, a lot will still be needed.