A anticyclonic circulation will reduce the chances of rain and cause intense heat with temperatures above 40 °C during this Monday in 18 states of the Mexican Republic, according to information from With water.

The states most affected by this phenomenon are: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Morelos, Guerrero, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

However, the states of Coahuila, Guanajuato, Quintana Roo, as well as the southwest of Puebla and the State of Mexico will have temperatures between 35°C to 40°C.

You found, this beginning of the week a new cold front will arrive in northern Mexico, where it will refresh the environment, rains and strong winds; as well as possible formation of tornadoes.

Climate forecast for the Valley of Mexico

In the morning, a cool to temperate environment is expected in the Valley of Mexico, with partly cloudy skies during the day and warm to hot weather, without rain in the Mexico City and the State of Mexico. A southern wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible formation of dust devils is expected in the region. Temperatures will range between 13 and 15 °C as a minimum and 29 to 31 °C as a maximum in Mexico City, while for Toluca, State of Mexico, a minimum of 4 to 6 °C and a maximum of 25 to 27°C.

Climate forecast for Jalisco and Michoacán

The region will remain partially cloudy and without precipitation, with a cool atmosphere in the morning and cold in high areas of Jalisco and Michoacán. In the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot conditions are expected. The southwest wind will blow between 15 and 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, potentially causing dust devils in the region.

Climate forecast for Oaxaca, Chiapas and Guerrero

During the morning, there will be partially cloudy skies with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon, accompanied by showers and possible electrical discharges in Oaxaca and Chiapas. In Guerrero, scattered cloudiness will remain without rain. Temperatures will be mild in the morning and very hot to extremely hot in the afternoon. The southwest wind will reach speeds of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, with possible dust devils in the region.

Climate forecast for the Gulf of Mexico area

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected with showers in Tamaulipas and isolated rains in Veracruz. Tabasco will have a partially cloudy sky without rain. In the morning, a temperate to warm, and cool to cold environment is anticipated with fog in the mountains of Tamaulipas and Veracruz. In the afternoon, it will become very hot to extremely hot in Veracruz, Tamaulipas and Tabasco. The winds will be from the south with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h on the coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, and 40 to 60 km/h in Tabasco, with the possibility of formation of whirlwinds in Tamaulipas.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

During the day, the sky will be partly cloudy with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and isolated rains in Quintana Roo, without precipitation in the rest of the region. Temperatures will be mild in the morning and very hot in the afternoon, with winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 km/h in the region.

Climate forecast for Coahuila, Nuevo León, Chihuahua, Durango Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí

Mesa del Norte: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected with showers and possible electric shocks in Coahuila and Nuevo León, isolated rains in Chihuahua and no rain in the rest of the region. In the morning, a cool to cold environment is expected, with very cold to icy conditions with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango, as well as fog banks in the mountains of Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí. In the afternoon, extremely hot conditions are expected in Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí. The winds will be from the west and southwest with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and dust devils in Chihuahua and Durango, wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h with possible whirlwinds in Coahuila and Nuevo León, and 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils in Aguascalientes, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Climate forecast for Puebla, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Morelos

The sky will be partly cloudy with isolated rains in Puebla, and partly cloudy without rain in the rest of the region. Temperatures will be cool in the morning and warm in the afternoon, reaching very hot levels in Guanajuato and Puebla, and extremely hot in Querétaro, Hidalgo and Morelos. The southwest winds will blow between 15 and 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, potentially causing dust devils in the region.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies are expected with isolated rains in Baja California and no precipitation in Baja California Sur. Temperatures will be cool to cold, and very cold with frost in mountain areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, mild weather is expected in Baja California and warm in Baja California Sur. The northwest winds will blow between 15 and 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, potentially causing dust devils in the region and waves 2 to 3 meters high on the western coast of the peninsula.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies with isolated rains are expected in Sonora, while in Sinaloa the sky will be partially cloudy without rain. In the morning, temperatures will be cool in Sinaloa and cold to very cold with frost in mountain areas of Sonora. In the afternoon, a warm atmosphere is expected in Sonora and hot in Sinaloa. The west winds will blow between 15 and 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, potentially causing dust devils in the region.