The series “Antics of the bad girl”, based on the novel by the Peruvian Nobel Prize, Mario Vargas Llosa, will premiere on the ViX+ platform before the end of the year. With the launch of its first teaser, the cast of the series was also presented, which includes different actors, such as the Argentines Macarena Achaga Y John Paul DiPace.

The acting list also has foreign actors, from Spanish to Puerto Rican. Will there be Peruvian actors in this series?

“Antics of the bad girl”: which Peruvian actors will be in the series?

As announced by ViX +, there are three Peruvian actors who will be part of the adaptation of “Antics of the bad girl”. These are the renowned actress vanessa saba (“She and he”, “Crazy in love”), Javier Dulzaides (“In the background there is room”) and Rowi Prieto (“Aj Zombies”).

The renowned Peruvian actress will be part of the cast of “Antics of the bad girl.” Photo: Instagram/Lalo Fajardo

Javier Dulzaides participated in “There is room in the background”. Photo: Instagram composition/Javier Dulzaides/America TV

Rowi Prieto was part of the cast of “Aj Zombies”. Photo: Super hype magazine

Among the other actors part of the cast are the following:

Fernando Soto (“The paper house”)

Fernando Cayo (“The paper house”)

Martijn Kuiper (“Paco’s Men”)

Victor Civeira (“Beauty and the Beasts”)

Nestor Rodulfo (“Che: Part One”, “Narcos Mexico”)

Steph Bumelcrownd (“What people say”, “Falling in love with Ramón”).

What is “Bad Girl Shenanigans” about?

“bad girl pranks” tells the romantic story of the adventurous maverick Arlette and her teenage love, Ricardo, who is stuck in a predictable rut.

Thanks to her, Ricardo learns to get out of his element little by little. The lives of the two characters are intertwined over the course of 40 years of encounters in Lima, Paris, Madrid, Tokyo and London, among other cities.