I was glued to the television this week watching the trial in the Senate of Donald Trump, attentive to every image and every word even knowing that the result was sung, as sung as the trial here in Spain in 2019 of nine Catalan independence leaders. We know that they are going to acquit Trump as we knew they were going to condemn the independentists. Frustrating -cause of much envy- for those of us who see the Donald and everything he represents as a malignant virus for humanity.

If there in Washington they had judges as God intended, Spanish-style judges, the former president I’d already be in custody, not playing golf in Miami; If they tried him in Madrid, he would die in jail, hell.

The Catalanists were sentenced to between nine and thirteen years in prison when in the United States they had barely been beaten a couple of times. There the law would have understood that they were playing for independence, just; that what they called “a referendum” could only be interpreted as a kind of street theater; that his “unilateral declaration of independence” was a gesture that would not have been more valid if it had been invented by a group of 14-year-old boys during a collegiate debate.

Of course, the judges who decided that these antics deserved jail are serious people, as befits what the current government insists on calling “full democracy” in Spain. Nobody broke a glass but they did not see any grace to the children.

An iconic image of the attack on the Capitol in the hands of supporters of Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

Trump is also a baby. But he is more unleashed and more irresponsible than the priests of the independence movement, whose followers are not so animal. He incited his followers to insurrection, as did the Catalan leaders, but the consequences were more serious: the invasion of the Capitol, the deaths of seven people (three of them police, two by suicide), 140 injured, poop in the corridors of Congress and the serious possibility that if the invaders had achieved their goal of finding the two politicians Trump singled out as the main traitors to the motherland, their Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, would have killed them.

In another context – let’s imagine a New York mob murder – US prosecutors would have struggled to identify the mastermind. If they had gotten tapes of a meeting in which the godfather gave the orders to the thugs, problem solved. In the case of Trump they had hours of recordings, in addition to tons of tweets, that show that he stockpiled the wood and he set the fire. Then he looked the other way and then thanked the vandals, like Don Corleone patting his hit men for a job well done.

I remember that during the trial of the Catalan leaders one of the most forceful testimonies that were presented before the Supreme Court came from an official of the Spanish Government. He was the one who provided the most “shocking” evidence (his adjective) that the defendants had incited the hordes to violence on the day of the famous “referendum”. It was about a policeman who, according to the official, “had fallen into the trap of the Fairy.” Did the policeman die, commit suicide, did they have to take him to the hospital? No, but he got hit and he must have suffered some damage. Victim of the insurgents, he was. What happened?

The official explained. “The Fairy trap” consisted of “pouring detergent at the entrance of certain schools so that when the policemen entered they would skid and fall to the ground.” The judges did not hesitate. The connection between the words of the accused and the crime against the police officer was proven, yet another irrefutable argument to send them to prison.

What I would do now if I were Nancy Pelosi would be to find out if one of the victims of the assault on the Capitol has a Spanish ancestor. In such a case, the conditions would exist to extradite Donald Trump and subject him to the mercy of his Lordships on the Supreme Court. Of course, it is possible that the US judge who has to decide whether or not to extradite Trump is a softie, as are the various judges in northern Europe who refused to grant the extradition requests of the Spanish prosecutor’s office for the Catalan independence leaders who managed to flee abroad before the police arrested them.

Trump would likely get away with it. In that case, his lawyers, like those who defended him this week in the Senate, would appeal to the principle of freedom of expression. They would argue that there is no more sacred right in a democracy, that Trump is free to say what is sung to him and it is almost certain that the judge would agree with them.

Freedom of expression; Bah! The idea is beautiful, but here in Spain we have well-defined limits of what can or cannot be said. Let’s see, to choose one case among many, that of Pablo Hasél, a singer whose imprisonment for nine months is imminent after being convicted of “insults to State institutions” through his Twitter account. He called the King of Spain a “mafioso”, among other savagery (although compared to what Trump has said about Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Pence, there are those who would see them as trifles). The power to sway crowds is greater in the president of the United States, one could argue, than that of a singer who was only known, until recently, at home.

Curious all this. I read this week in the newspaper that many Spaniards, like many inhabitants of their former colonies, feel inferior to the Anglo-Saxons. A mistake, in my opinion. As for the cold application of justice, the cornerstone of democracy, they do not have to envy anyone, least of all the United States of America.

Or am I wrong?