03/06/2025



Updated at 10: 44h.





The Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office considers that the floor of the Plaza España in Madridthat the ‘Koldo plot’ paid the former Minister of Transportation José Luis ÁbalosJRG, is one of the indications of bribery that weigh on the former socialist leader in the cause in which he is investigated in the Supreme Court.

In a letter to which Europa Press, the Chief Prosecutor of Anti -Corruption, has had access, Alejandro Luzónhe points out that, in addition to the house in question, there are other indications of alleged bribery, such as the Chalet in the Andalusian town of La Alcaidesa And the metallic money deliveries of the alleged arrange Victor of Aldamato the ministerial exassor Koldo García.

«It is enough to point out, as regards only the crime of bribery, that the enjoyment for the couple of the then minister of a house paid by the surroundings of Víctor de Aldama, the rent with the option of purchase of purchase of a villa previously acquired for the purpose at the request of the aforementioned Víctor de Aldama and even the Metallic delivery Of important quantities, once again by Víctor de Aldama to Koldo García, an advisor, for their distribution or satisfaction of different needs of Ábalos Meco, they constitute powerful indications of deliveries or favors that integrate this criminal type, ”says the Prosecutor’s Office.

For the Public Ministry, it is about «Crimes of undisputed gravity» that justify the activation of precautionary measures already agreed by the magistrate Instructor Leopoldo Puente. Among them, The country’s departure prohibitionthe Passport withdrawal and the obligation to appear biweekly before justice. Anticorruption understands that these measures are necessary to prevent Ábalos from “You can subtract the action of justice” and ensure its presence in the process. In his opinion, these restrictions are «fully proportioned as long only and indispensable only limit the exercise of their Ambulatory freedom», As the magistrate points out.









In his letter, the Prosecutor’s Office also remembers the arguments of the defense of Ábalos to request the lifting of precautionary measures. The former minister argues that he has Voluntarily appeared when it has been required and has not shown intention of avoid the action of justice. In addition, he highlights his status as a deputy, which has been taken into account by the Prosecutor’s Office so as not to request more restrictive measures of his freedom.

However, this Wednesday, the investigating judge It has ratified The prohibition of departure from the country and the withdrawal of the passport, although it has agreed to allow the deputy of the mixed group to appear biweekly before the Supreme Court or before the Dean Court of Valencia, a city where it resides.