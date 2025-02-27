Anticorruption, in the trial of the masks to Luceño and Medina: “The profit is in saying ‘Pa draws””

The Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has maintained its 15 -year prison request for Alberto Luceño and 9 for Luis Medina during his final report of the trial for the Mascarillas case. In the main knot of the case, the accusation for aggravated scam, prosecutor Luis Rodríguez Sol has defended that the conditions are given so that both are convicted of this crime: the deception quite a lot and the profit of profit. “It is difficult to find an expression that better exemplifies profit mood,” he said about the mail in which both defendants are distributed and Luceño writes: “Pa takes it out.”

The main witness of the case has been Elena Collado, responsible for purchases of the Madrid City Council. In his statement as a witness, during the second session of the trial, Collado said that Medina and Luceño repeated “on several occasions” that they just wanted to help and that they did not charge commissions. They have denied that they said anything about the commissions (“either asked”) and have added that doing their job, and charging for it, they were already helping.

Another of the elements that anti -corruption have used to refute the defense of the defendants is the audio that Medina sends to Luceño, reproduced during the view, in which the first proposes that they distribute the amounts in the report they had to deliver to their banks because otherwise they were going to think that they had given “a ball”.

To that profit contributes, according to Rodríguez Sol, that the commissions for the three products would have up to 426% benefit. In this regard, the prosecutor has referred to the declaration of an international trade expert who declared as a witness and that he placed the usual percentage of the commissions between 2 and 5%, although he has recognized that there is no legal limit for them.

As for the “enough deception” that has to be given for someone to be sentenced by fraud, the anti -corruption prosecutor has focused on commissions, specifically to the fact of hiding them to the buyer, the Madrid City Council. Collado wrote an email to his superiors at the Madrid City Council, such as the deputy mayor, Immaculate Sanz, and the Delegate of Economy, Engracia Hidalgo in which he was transferred that Luceño had told him that he and Medina did not charge commissions. “We would have to give them several medals,” he added in that message.

Luceño had said in his statement, also this Wednesday, who spoke for the first time with hill that same day of the mail, on March 22, 2020. “It is very difficult to write a different thing [por Collado] of something that has been discussed that same day, ”said the prosecutor.

The two commission agents made a donation of masks to the Puerta de Hierro hospital, where Luceño’s wife works. The prosecutor has asked about it: “If commissions are taken, what is the point of making a donation.” With this he wanted to support his thesis that Medina and Luceño did tell the City Council that they would not charge.

The other element that would prove the deception lies, for the Prosecutor’s Office, in the poor quality of the materials supplied to the Madrid town hall. From the masks an expert could not be made because they were already expired and the result of it would not be reliable. But it is Luceño’s comment to his partner when they talk about their price and the businessman asks Medina not to compare those who are going to sell to Madrid with those of the 3M brand because the ones they will supply are “a cheap Chinese copy.”

More serious is, in the prosecutor’s discretion, the case of gloves. If the masks were the most expensive bought by a town hall of more than 300,000 inhabitants, something similar happened with the gloves. Only another city paid a higher price. And that if you take as a reference the 0.20 euros per unit once Collado claimed Luceño for having sent a model that only covered to the wrist when they should be 40 centimeters and reach the elbow. The City Council received 4 million return and stayed with 900,000 euros in gloves that distributed among officials other than toilets, such as bus drivers. Luceño tried to believe that he had obtained a return of money when what he did was to resign the commission that had hidden in Medina.

Finally there is the case of antigen tests. Of the 250,000 that were bought only between 90 and 95,000 they could be used. They were the most expensive bought in Spain: 17 euros the unit. They were “clearly defective,” the prosecutor concluded.

The False CNI card

As for the falsehood of the cards found at the house of Luceño, the prosecutor has adhered to that of the CNI because it is demonstrated that the accused himself, not as the national police plate that, apparently, can be acquired on the Internet. An expert declared in the trial that the card of the National Intelligence Center had many similarities to the true and that could pass through one of them.

Before closing his speech, Luis Rodríguez has only wanted to answer the statement of Luceño that, on the same day, he said that he did not know what commission he was going to charge until the contract with the City Council was signed and that this commission was decided by the bad businessman and supplier of the material, San Chin Choon, who is not accused of the cause. “No one has ever acted in a business,” said the prosecutor.

He has also refuted that the document with which he tried to deceive Medina, a picture of commissions, was prepared by San Chin Choon and Luceño simply forward him to his partner. In that painting there is a distribution of commissions and Luceño takes a million, instead of the five he obtained. “That is why nobody knows who Lin Shin is, because he invents it,” said Luis Rodríguez Sol.

This Thursday the eighth and last session of the trial will be held with the final reports of the popular accusations of more Madrid and PSOE and also of the defenses. The defendants will have the right to exercise the last word.