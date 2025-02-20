The Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has requested the Judge of the Supreme Court Leopoldo Puente La Retired of the passport of José Luis Ábalos, former Minister of Transportation and Sustainable Mobility and former Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, after his statement in the High Court. The Prosecutor’s Office has also requested that Ábalos appear every 15 days in judicial headquarters.

This Thursday has been the second appearance of Ábalos in the Supreme. In the first, in mid -December, the former minister denied the collection of commissions for the granting of public works contracts and for the purchase of masks in the middle of Coronavirus pandemic.

After this statement, Judge Puente requested the supplication of the Congress of Deputies to be able to impute Ábalos as a result of the statements of Aldama and Koldo and observing Signs of criminal organization, influences, bribery and embezzlement by the former minister.

The lower house unanimously agreed to that supplication by opening the door to the imputation of Ábalos, which tried by all means to suspend both the supplication and its process in the Supreme, was frozen for more than a month until the resolution of the first.

Following the imputation of Ábalos, the judge resumed the investigations calling to declare almost 20 people and orders the registration of the accounts and heritage of the former minister and his son.

During this time, Aldama has not ceased in his accusations about Ábalos. This week the businessman contributed documentation in the Supreme to prove that the former minister, along with Koldo García and Ángel Víctor Torres, was on a floor in Madrid with “ladies” of company.

These accusations, in fact, caused the reaction of the current Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, which contributed several certificates of airlines to refute the documentation of Ábalos.