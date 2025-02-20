02/20/2025



Updated at 11: 21h.





The Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has asked the magistrate Leopoldo Puente, who investigates the former Minister of Socialist Transport, José Luis Ábalos, for alleged crimes of bribery, influence peddling, bribery and criminal organization to withdraw his passport, he prohibits him from leaving the country and forces him To appear every 15 days in the Supreme Court, as precautionary measures.

Ábalos has formally declared investigated on Thursday in the High Court, and there he has denied, according to legal sources present in the declaration, the documents that the businessman Víctor de Aldama has been presented, investigated by paying him allegedly commissions in exchange for opening the doors of his ministry so that the company he represented, management solutions, public works awards were carried out.

News in expansion