Anticorruption asks for almost four years in jail in the time for one of Ayus’s couple’s lawyers

The Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office asks for 3 years and 11 months in prison for lawyer Carlos Neira for a crime of procedural scam in competition with another crime of continuous falsehood in official document related to his action as a particular expert of Rodrigo Rato in the same cause for the same That the former economic vice president has been sentenced to four years and nine months in jail for three tax crimes, according to the country. Neira is the lawyer who represented Alberto González Amador, a couple of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, throughout the fiscal inspection against the businessman who resulted in a complaint for two fiscal crimes in competition with documentary falsification. As such is the lawyer who wrote to the Fiscia offering, from his client, a pact so that he would not enter jail.

Anticorruption also requests for the office Garrido fiscal advisors, for which Neira worked, a fine of 3.5 million euros and the prohibition of making tax expert reports for five years. The anti -corruption accusation is collected in the anti -corruption brief prior to the opening of oral trial and focuses on his work as an expert in the defense of Rodrigo Rato, by preparing two “fallacious” reports on money movements in the accounts of the former vice president of the government abroad.

The reports concluded that the Special Tax Declaration that time made to benefit from the Fiscal Amnesty in November 2012 had been correct and that the National Office of Fraud Investigation (ONIF), under the Ministry of Finance, had made serious mistakes in the quantification of the tax debt of the former director of the PP. The defense of Rato presented these two reports from Neira for incorporation into judicial proceedings.

The Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office maintains in its brief that Neira introduced in these reports “Falacious Banking and Financial Data that created a fictitious reality before the instructor and the rest of the parties.” The accusation points out that Neira carried out “with full knowledge of his fallacy” various manipulations of official documents such as crossing money transfers or money tickets with which financial investments were made for almost half a million euros.

The office whose letterhead appears in the documents presented in defense of time allowed “due to a serious lack of control”, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, which the lawyer Neira will make some expert reports “supported by bank documentation manipulated by himself”. The objective of these works was to reduce the supposedly frauded amounts “canceling them or putting them below the criminal threshold of article 305 of the Criminal Code.”

The Provincial Court of Madrid sentenced Rodrigo Rodigo last December to four years, nine months and one day in jail in the case for the origin of his fortune, the last one that was pending. The magistrates of the Seventh Section consider the one who was managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and vice president of the Government with José María Aznar (PP) guilty of three crimes against the Public Treasury, a crime of money laundering and a crime of corruption Among individuals. It is his second condemnation after the one he received for the Black Caja Madrid card scandal. Yes it was acquitted of the Fiasco of the IPO of Bankia.

The pact looking

The publication of the mail in which Neira requested a pact to the Prosecutor’s Office of Economic Crimes of Madrid for her client has motivated the imputation of the State Attorney General and the Provincial Prosecutor of Madrid in the Supreme Court. The publication of that mail took place after the Community of Madrid spread the bulge that it had been the other way around and that the Prosecutor’s Office had been the one who had offered the pact to González Amador, later withdrawing it “by orders from above”, as Miguel spread Ángel Rodríguez, Chief of Cabinet of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.