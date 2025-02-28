Anticorruption argues that Repsol and CaixaBank hired Villarejo as a “authentic private police”

The Anti -Corruption Prosecutor César de Rivas has claimed a conviction for Commissioner José Manuel Villarejo for the works he carried out for Repsol and Caixabank. The Public Ministry defends why the documentary evidence collected during the trial accredits him to be hired to “act as a true private police.”

In his report, the prosecutor stressed that “the documentation is consistent with each other and has not been denied by the defendants”, and the same accredits “the agreed investigation services”, which, has summarized, it was “an order in which Villarejo sells their police status, and Repsol and Caixabank customers through the accused buy that police condition.” The Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office asks that Villarejo be sentenced to 40 and a half years in jail for the crimes of passive bribery, discovery and revelation of secrets and falsehood in a commercial document.

This trial is focused on the work carried out by the Commissioner for Repsol and Caixabank in the so -called ‘Wine Project’, in which both companies tried to defend their interests against a Sacyr strategy to get a significant number of oil shares in 2011.

Also requests 32 and a half years in jail for the partner of Villarejo, Rafael Redondo; A 21 -year penalty for which he was Deputy Director of Support Services of the Corporate Security Directorate of Repsol Rafael Girona; 28 years for the former Safety of Repsol Rafael Araujo; and 21 years for the former Caixabank security of Caixabank Miguel Ángel Fernández Rancaño.

This Thursday, De Rivas has stressed that in a first phase of the contract, in October 2011, the commission focused on the figure of Luis del Rivero, then president of Sacyr, for that action pact to take control of Repsol. And he has pointed out that the work to be done for Villarejo was clear “by both parties” in a first report (‘River’) in which it was collected that “the main objective was the integral control of Del Rivero.”

The information captured was received by customers

On the other hand, he pointed out that it has been proven that the project was “intelligence” and that it was “accepted” by customers. In addition, in the updates of the commission presented by the commissioner, he stressed that after the dismissal of the Rivero of his position in Sacyr, the goal muttered “knowing his reaction to this circumstance.”

De Rivas explained that, in his report ‘Wine’, Villarejo said that he had at his disposal an “aggressive data collection structure” to have “the entire decision -making map and the daily activity of Del Rivero and his surroundings”. In addition, in one of the annexes of that report, “detected data” were already collected, a “wide list of people from the world of finance and communication with which she contacted the river.”

This information was reported by one of the Repsol managers prosecuted for their superior by ‘Mail’, said the prosecutor, to highlight that “the information captured by the accused and embodied in the reports was received by the clients allocated to the same”.

He added that the documentation also puts on the table that the Action Plan was “to control all the movements of Luis del Rivero”, that there was a price for the commission that contemplated two payment options and therefore there was “a request for a gift for information capture.”

Call traffic

And he stressed that “call traffic” was intervened in a “illegal” way of the businessman, and that this documentary was intervened in the domicile of the partner of Villarejo, Rafael Redondo. In line, he commented during his presentation that, although an official said during the plenary that there was no trace of access to police bases, “there is no doubt that-the call traffic-were obtained illegally.”

The prosecutor has clarified that Villarejo and his structure did not have to go to those police bases since “there could be alternative ways”, and that the relevant thing is that “these data were achieved against the will of the injured.” “The route by which these numbers are obtained is irrelevant, the relevant thing is that they were obtained against the consent of the headlines,” he added.

To all this, in his report, he has added that the defendants also tried to link the former Sacyr president with corruption operations such as the ‘Malaya case’, the Caja Castilla-La Mancha ‘case or with irregular actions in Panama. The objective was to “get the nurseries of Luis del Rivero,” said the prosecutor mentioning what one of the defendants said textually, Rafael Araujo, in a conversation with Villarejo.

In short, the prosecutor has said that in the plenary it has been shown that Villarejo was hired and that “putting a profit eagerness, acts as a private police for her clients because she contributed the value of having access to information she obtained by police.” “That an official will investigate crimes attributed to people to achieve evidence cannot be disconnected from the action of a commissioner,” he said, and then point out that the objective of the clients was to “make profitable the information that could be collected.”

In this sense, he has stressed that call traffic information was also delivered to customers who were “the natives recipients of that information.” “It would depart from the logic to think that this information collected in compliance with a commission would have saved it for themselves-the hired-for their own harvest, and not delivered to the clients,” he concluded.

Thus, he has insisted that there were contracts that are very subsequent to ‘Wine’ and that Villarejo’s clients “knew they hired a commissioner in active duty.” “And he was hired without setting a price for the service, without knowing what was going to cost, which was neither logical or reasonable,” he said to underline that they also violated the internal regulations of the companies because it was directly selected to the supplier without going through the purchasing department, where “they could have fallen in that it had no enhancement for private research services.”

Project ‘wine’

As anti -corruption supports in its accusation brief, in August 2011 Sacyr Vallehermoso, then chaired by Luis del Rivero, and the Mexican Pemex reached an agreement regarding the exercise of their right to vote in a syndicated way in the Spanish oil company. This allowed adding the participation of both mercantiles would control almost a third of the total.

To deal with this, the Prosecutor’s Office recalls, “the highest Repsol executives adopted different measures,” and one was to collect information about that pact, for which they served as their corporate security address, whose front was the defendants Rafael Araujo and Rafael Girona.

The court that judges all of them agreed in the first sessions of the oral hearing to leave both the financial and energy entity and the administration of the State out of the trial after the private accusations and the Prosecutor’s Office renounced to go currently against the subsidiary civil managers.