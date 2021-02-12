Your accreditation must be renewed no later than February 15, what would be the consequences if it was not?

Eric Alt We could not become a civil party. In general, if we intervene it is because business is sensitive, delicate. If we lose our approval, in these cases where the prosecution is either cautious or closed the case, we will no longer be able to intervene to seize a judge in order to obtain an independent investigation. In two relatively famous cases, the Alexis Kohler cases (the secretary general of the Elysee suspected of conflicts of interest, Editor’s note) and Richard Ferrand (the president of the National Assembly accused of illegal taking of interests, Editor’s note), the prosecution had closed the file. The instruction followed its course thanks to the action of Anticor. It will no longer be possible. In the same way, we could not intervene at the hearing to convey a citizen’s word, alongside that of the prosecution. For example, in the Corbeil-Essonnes vote buying affair, there is a general interest which is attached to the regularity of the elections but also a way to be heard because of the deleterious effects on the ground of corruption.

What about your current business?

Eric Alt For our two main cases, we have agreed with another approved association. They will not avoid having to answer in court. But we cannot imagine that all of our files will be taken over. This poses a major legal problem. The question will be whether the prosecutors concerned will regain control or whether they will decide to give up. It will be a test for their independence.

How long has the approval procedure started and what have been the different stages so far?

Eric Alt We submitted the file in August, we have the receipt. He was lost. We sent him back and his official review began on October 2nd. The instruction is 4 months, so the answer should have been given on February 2. But the decree also provides for the possibility of an extension. This is the reason why we received an avalanche of additional questions at the beginning of February. The deadline was postponed for the first time to 10, then a second time to 12 February. However, on February 15 our accreditation expires. Theoretically, an additional two-month extension is possible. But during this period we would no longer have approval. It would be of great hypocrisy when the instruction, which has become very intense in recent days, has already lasted more than four months.

Why is Prime Minister Jean Castex taking charge of your file?

Eric Alt In principle, this is the responsibility of the Minister of Justice. But insofar as Anticor has referred the actions of Eric Dupond-Moretti to the Court of Justice of the Republic, he cannot investigate the case. As he cannot comment on others in which he has conflicts of interest, in particular, disciplinary cases concerning PNF magistrates. It is therefore Jean Castex who makes the decision.

For what reasons do you denounce a politicized procedure?

Eric Alt First, we were expected to be refused accreditation on the grounds that we did not provide a list of our main donors. It took an opinion from the CNIL to consolidate our position. But above all, by force of circumstances, we tackle sensitive cases, concerning personalities rather close to power. However, we must ask power for the right to continue to act in this way. We can bet on the Republican loyalty of Jean Castex, but it is a delicate situation. It would have been much better for the legislator to designate an independent administrative authority. For example, the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life would be much more able to decide independently on the renewal of the accreditation of associations.

In case of refusal to renew your accreditation, do you have a remedy?

Eric Alt Yes, before the administrative judge. Of course I think that we would obtain the annulment of such a refusal by the administrative judge, but like all delays in court, this one would be rather long, a few months at least, perhaps a year. And during this time, we will not be able to act.