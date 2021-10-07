In the Plot of today’s episode 7 October, Anna will have to be very careful, Vittorio discovers that Anna is in Milan, Armando makes a decision and makes a final decision with Agnese

In the episode of “The Ladies’ Paradise ” from today 7 October: Anna will have to be very careful: soon, Massimo Riva the natural father of her daughter, will come back to haunt her. Vittorio discovers that Anna it’s at Milan and, together with his friend Landi, will try to help you. Armando it is certain that his relationship with Agnes is over, you decide and make a final decision.

Anna will have to be very careful!

After the death of Fifth, Anna is back to Milan. S.ta trying to put the pieces of his life back together, but the memory of Fifth and his untimely death, still do not allow him. There Imbriani now she works at the club as a waitress e Roberto he tries to help her as he can, without revealing, as she asked him, anything a Vittorio. Unfortunately however, the situation for Anna it will get worse, in fact Massimo Riva, the natural father of her daughter, will resume tormenting her: he will present himself at the Club with the pretense of seeing her and without hiding that his intentions are not good at all!

Anna she will have to be very careful from now on!

Vittorio discovers that Anna is in Milan

Since when Anna has returned to the city, Roberto he followed her will and revealed nothing to his friend Vittorio. The girl does not want to cause problems and knows for sure that Vittorio would make false papers to help her. Unfortunately, however, when Massimo Riva will come back, things will get complicated and Vittorio will find that the Imbriani it is found at Milan. The Conti, together with his friend Landi, he promises to find a way to help her, perhaps by offering her a job at Paradise, but apparently it won’t thrill her at all!

Armando makes up his mind and makes a final decision with Agnese

Agnes after the return of her husband Joseph he took courage in both hands and, with much sacrifice and suffering, ended his relationship with Armando. The Ferraris now he seems to have no hope that the seamstress can return to him, so he will make a complicated and definitive decision …

