Anticipations Report: from MTV’s veejay to Vivendi’s trusted man

Come back upstairs Rai Tre this evening in prime time Siegfried Ranucci’s investigative broadcast Report. Eyes on the business gold between Tim’s patron Vivendi And Andrea Pezzi, the former MTV veejay, now an entrepreneur and a trusted man for the French billionaire. In the coming months – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – the government Melons he may find himself discussing the strategic game of single network also with a former TV presenter, a former partner of Berlusconi and one of Renzi’s financiers, who today is doing good business with Tim. After the collaboration with Infront, a multinational of television rights, where he settled the relationship with the current CEO of the Lega Calcio Luigi De Siervotoday Pezzi is the trusted man of Tim’s majority shareholder, Vivendi, and of its president, Arnaud De Puyfontaineright arm of the great chief Vincent Bollorè. Report has reconstructed the role it would have played in some delicate matches.

The last – continues the Fact – is the unfortunate agreement between Tim And Dazn for the rights of Serie Aunder internal controls of the Italian giant for alleged anomalies, which cost losses of half a billion, but on which Pezzi denied any role. Drive one anyway society whose revenue passed in 2020 from 100 thousand euros to 54 millionof which 28 come from Tim who has entrusted him several contractsincluding the exclusive of the digital advertising (5 million a year for 5 years). In practice, he is Vivendi’s advisor, but at the same time he does millionaire deals with Tim, of which Vivendi is the main shareholder. A Report Pieces explains that he is a “cultural translator between the Cartesian approach of the French and the too Machiavellian “of some matches in our country”, denies to be the through Vivendi with the Italian institutions but admits to having, in some cases, brought back the positions of the French group.

Subscribe to the newsletter

