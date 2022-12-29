End of the incandescent year for the thrones for men and women with various quarrels and misunderstandings.

After the break for the Christmas holidays, the protagonists of Men and women they returned to the studio Wednesday 28 December to record the program that will be broadcast in the next few days. Several things have happened and we are able to give you some previews of what we will see.

Starting from the throne over as reported by Lorenzo Pugnaloni on Instagram at the center of the studio she is back Gemma Galgani. The lady admitted that she is continuing her acquaintance with the knight Alexander although he has also decided to continue with Pamela.

Then Alexander and Paula they argued animatedly after the woman complained about some choices made by the knight. Then between Glory Nicoletti and Riccardo Guarnieri the matter was definitively closed, she decided to concentrate on another knight: Umberto.

Cristina Tenuta then revealed her interest in Alessandro. Not only that, the lady also admitted that she had heard the knight several times. A confession that aroused the ire of Armando who criticized her choice.

The path of Frederick Nicotera continues between quarrels and tensions. In the studio the new exterior with Carola is shown which did not go the right way. The two argued animatedly. Discussion that then also continued in the studio. With Alice the situation is no different for the tronista. The latter would like to dance with her, but receives a resounding no.

However, it seems that after the intercession of Gianni Sperti in the end the two let themselves go to a dance in the center of the studio. Tensions apparently there were also for Lavinia Mauro that he would have argued in the studio with Alessio Corvino.

The suitor got angry and not a little seeing Lavinia kissing outside Alessio Campoli. In short, there is material to see in the next few days on the Canale 5 dating show.