Analysts believe that the markets are almost completely convinced that there will be a temporary pause in the cycle of raising interest rates for the US Central Bank, but there is uncertainty about the language that will be used to guide expectations of the future course of interest decisions, in addition to the new quarterly economic expectations.

Policymakers may signal that further interest rate increases are on the cards, after assessing how the economy is handling the more than 500 basis points of combined increases that have already been announced.

And on the CME FedWatch index, the markets show a 95.4 percent expectation that the Fed will hold interest rates at its meeting today, while the markets expect 58.7 percent that the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting.

Market movements

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.98 point or 0.40 percent to 34,074.14 Point, by 14:33 GMT.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose by 11.69 point or 0.27 percent to 4,380.90 points, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 53.70 point or 0.40 percent to 13,627.19 a point.