Anticipation prevailed in Niger’s capital, Niamey, yesterday, and it seemed that civilians did not pay much attention to the warnings of the Economic Community of West African States “ECOWAS” to intervene after the expiration of the deadline it granted to the coup leaders to restore the isolated president, Mohamed Al-Bazum, to his post.

Senior ECOWAS defense officials agreed on July 30 to take military action, including when and where to intervene, if Niger’s detained president is not released and reinstated by yesterday.

In a related context, young people in the city of Niamey formed vigilante security committees and traffic checkpoints at many street junctions, and they were seen searching vehicles in the city.

Meanwhile, the Italian government said yesterday that it had reduced the number of its forces in Niger to provide a place in its military base there for civilians who may need protection in light of a fragile security situation. And the Italian Ministry of Defense said, in a statement, that “a military plane took off from Niamey, the capital of Niger, and landed in Rome late on Saturday evening, with 65 Italian soldiers and 10 American soldiers on board.” She added, “The air transport operation was arranged to increase the logistical independence of the Italian military base, in order to improve its capacity to host if it becomes necessary to receive civilians and evacuate them in an emergency.” The Ministry of Defense added that more flights from Niger are scheduled in the coming days, noting that 250 Italian soldiers are currently in Niger with the aim of countering insurgency operations and conducting military training and will remain there for the time being. Last week, Italy evacuated 36 of its nationals from Niamey, in addition to dozens of other nationals, leaving about 40 Italian civilians, most of them working for non-governmental organizations, in Niger.

In addition, Canada announced that it would suspend development aid to the government of Niger. The suspension will include direct Canadian budgetary support to the government of Niger, according to a statement issued yesterday, according to Bloomberg News. Since October 2020, Canada has had a bilateral development cooperation program with Niger, according to which $2.71 million has been disbursed in “2021-2022”. “Assistance in the areas of health, education and the economy will continue to be provided to the poorest and most vulnerable populations,” the statement added.