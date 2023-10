Slovak President Zuzana Caputová during the 2022 NATO summit in Madrid | Photo: EFE/Sergio Pérez

The president of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputová, a strong supporter of military support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, rejected the sending of more weapons to the country, since the winner of Saturday’s elections (30) and his potential government partners are against this policy.

“All political parties that are currently negotiating the formation of a government are decidedly against this aid”, declared the Slovak head of state through her spokesperson, who specified that the president has not changed her personal opinion on the need to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

However, he argued that “deciding in this situation on the sending of military material would not be a good precedent during the change of political power after an election”.

Caputová indicated that she would be willing to continue providing military support if a new Executive with full authority so proposed.

The party with the most votes in Slovakia’s parliamentary elections on Saturday, with 23% of the votes, was the left-wing party Smer, led by the populist Robert Fico, which received the task of trying to form a coalition to govern the country.

Fico promised during the campaign that he would cut military aid to Ukraine if he became prime minister. “Instead of sending weapons to Kiev, the European Union and the United States should use their influence to force Russia and Ukraine to reach a peace compromise,” said the leftist.

At other times, he was more incisive, denying Ukraine’s entry into NATO, which for him would represent “the beginning of the Third World War”.

“The war in Ukraine didn’t start last year, it started in 2014 when Ukrainian Nazis and fascists started murdering Russian citizens in Donbass and Lugansk,” Fico said in August. “We need to tell the whole world: freedom came from the East, war always comes from the West.” (With EFE Agency)