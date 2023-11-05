Dubai (Etihad)

The activities of the seventeenth scientific conference of the Arab Society for Economic Research (ASFER) were launched yesterday in Dubai, which is held under the title “Climate Changes and their Repercussions on Arab Economic Development,” organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government in Dubai, and in cooperation with the Arab Society for Economic Research.

The conference was attended by Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Society for Economic Research, climate pioneer for the Egyptian presidency of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Convention (COP27) and the United Nations Special Envoy for Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and Razan Khalifa Al-Mubarak, United Nations climate change pioneer for the Conference of the Parties COP28. And a number of officials and specialized experts.

Over 7 sessions, the conference discusses topics covering multiple areas, such as anticipating the future impact of climate change on the future of sustainable Arab development, the future of water, energy, and food in the Arab region, the green economy and sustainable economic development in the Arab region, and global technical transformations and their role in adapting and mitigating the expected impacts. Climate change, climate change and its impact on the population in the Arab region.

Abdullah Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government, said: “I am pleased to welcome you to this conference, which constitutes a great space to enhance scientific analysis, as it is the best way to come up with proposals and policies through which decision makers in our region can Arabic: Dealing with the requirements and indicators of climate change.

He added during his speech: “The conference comes at a time when the UAE is preparing to host the Conference of the Parties (COP28), and this is an incentive for the relevant authorities in the region to seize the opportunity and produce working papers, scientific research, applied studies, and specialized seminars and conferences that serve decision-makers in the Arab region.” To address these urgent challenges, seize the most important opportunities, and benefit from the lessons that must be learned in this context.

For his part, Dr. Mahmoud Mohieddin explained that climate change is at the forefront of the risks threatening the world, stressing that the current global trend is to develop scenarios to deal with climate issues, which is an incentive for scientists, researchers and specialists in the Arab region to know the extent of the challenges posed by climate change. On Arab economies.

Mohieldin stressed the need to integrate climate action with other sustainable development goals to confront climate change in developing countries, and that this should be done by following a comprehensive and integrated approach aimed at combating poverty, providing job opportunities, and making water and energy sources available to all.