The World Government Summit, the largest global platform for anticipating future governments, hosts the Future of Transport Forum in partnership with the “UP Summit” and the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in which the most prominent global minds in the field of transport technology meet, to discuss and shape the paths of this field for future generations, including Predictions for the future of transportation, especially in the field of drones and electric vehicles.

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, will deliver the opening speech at the forum, which opens wide areas of discussion about innovative mobility solutions, and during which pioneering events in the field of transportation are revealed.

Al Tayer said: Self-driving mobility has become a reality, and governments, in cooperation with international companies and emerging companies, are accelerating the pace of investment and development of technology and software related to the operation of self-driving vehicles, by developing the infrastructure and systems that self-driving vehicles need, and developing legislation and laws regulating their operation and development, stressing that Dubai has come a long way in its journey to enhance its global leadership in anticipating and innovating solutions for the future of mobility, such as: experimenting with operating autonomous vehicles and air taxis, with the aim of achieving its strategy aimed at converting 25% of total mobility trips into self-driving trips by 2030.

The importance of the Future of Transport Forum at the World Government Summit is highlighted by its keeping pace with global trends towards sustainable solutions, as the discussions presented by the participants in the forum are crucial in shaping future policies and strategies in this vital sector, which enhances the role of the forum as a catalyst for change in the global transport landscape, and its impact on By bringing together industry experts, policy makers and financial leaders, to lay the foundation for a more connected, sustainable and efficient future.

The most prominent sessions of the forum include the session (Emerging Innovations: The New Frontier of Air Mobility) moderated by Cyrus Segari, co-founder and managing partner of UP Partners. This session will include prominent scientists, namely: Adam Woodworth, CEO of Google Wing, and Jobin Biffert, Joby Aviation CEO, and Volocopter's Dirk Hauck discuss advances in air mobility, with a focus on drones and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which are set to revolutionize transportation and planning. In urban and rural environments.

The “Funding the Future of Sustainable Mobility/EV Battery” session features Silo Nanotechnologies CEO, Gene Berditchevsky, and Trousdale Ventures Founder and CEO, Philip Sarofim, as they discuss the financial aspects of sustainable mobility under the supervision of UP Partners President and Managing Partner, Adam Grosser, and SERK. The debate on electric vehicles, and the role of economic models and public-private partnerships in promoting their development.

According to a recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the number of electric vehicles on the road is expected to reach 145 million by 2030. The drone market is also expected to grow significantly, with forecasts indicating a global market value of $42.8 billion. By 2025, according to a market research report by Fortune Business Insights.

The cooperation between the Forum, UP Summit, and the RTA highlights the importance of strategic partnerships in driving innovation and adopting new technology in the transportation sector. These partnerships are vital in bridging the gap between vision and reality, ensuring that the future of transportation is not only sustainable, but also accessible and efficient.

The World Government Summit will hold 15 global strategic forums on the most pivotal future sectors, during which decision-makers, experts, major players and influencers in the development of these sectors will discuss the latest trends and incentives to maximize the benefit of human societies from the rapid developments in these various fields, in addition to encouraging the building of partnerships, to create… Innovative solutions that double everyone's opportunities in the future.

• The Forum plays an important role in strengthening strategic partnerships to advance innovation and adopt new technology in the transportation sector.

• $42.8 billion expected global growth of the drone market by 2025.

• 145 million, the expected number of electric cars on the roads in various countries by 2030.