He Next Sunday, March 24, the Easter holiday period beginswhich is why many families begin to plan their long-awaited vacation. However, amid the excitement and anticipation, it is crucial to remember the importance of ensuring safety in all aspects of travel.

From the road safety up to protection against home burglaries and disease prevention, there are several factors to consider to ensure a safe and peaceful vacation for the entire family. One of the first considerations is the condition of the roads.

In Sinaloaauthorities maintain a constant evaluation of conditions on toll roads, but it is the responsibility of each family to stay informed about any updates or notices related to road safety.

