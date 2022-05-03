We would all like mishaps, accidents and eventualities not to occur, especially when we are on vacation, as putting our health or that of our loved ones at risk.

However, experience, probability and statistics have taught us that no matter how many measures, controls and filters, exceptions occur on a trip more than we would like. Similarly, there are times when an external factor, beyond our control or that of our airline, may jeopardize our experiences and enjoyment before and during our trip.

The expenses derived from an accident or illness, as well as from the damage or loss of our luggage in the possession of the airline or hotel, once the incident has occurred can generate unforeseen inconvenience, but especially it puts us in a vulnerable area away from home, which it could even lead to even greater complications.

In this sense, travel insurance with adequate coverage, reliable and quick response, available at any time of the year and anywhere in the world is the most recommended option when traveling, to prevent risks that affect our experience or eventuality of different kinds and adding to the services and reliability of a prestigious airline.

One of the most emblematic examples is that of the travel insurance that can accompany us when traveling with Aeroméxico, whether on national or international flights, through one of the leading companies with more than 100 years of experience in its field, Chub .

From protection in case of damage, loss of luggage in possession of the airline or hotel, through the most frequent and necessary coverage for the contemporary traveler such as a cancellation or interruption of our trip, as well as the protection derived from medical expenses due to illness in abroad, accident, and even dental emergency, funeral expenses or transfers due to accident, death, illness or medical emergency.

Present in 54 countries and regions, Chubb is today one of the largest property and civil liability insurance companies in the world, attending with solvency and accessibility to those cases and recurring eventualities when traveling.

The peace of mind provided by such protection thanks to the synergy of the insurance offered by Aeroméxico and operated by Chubb, since it can be purchased safely and easily through call centertravel stores or when customizing our trip on Aeroméxico, for a lower cost than one usually thinks.