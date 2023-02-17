Satanism, sex and terror: that’s right “Antichrist”the most twisted chilling movie you’ll ever see. Willem Dafoe shows off his most satanic and erotic side.

If you thought the director Lars von Trier brought out the more erotic side of Willem Dafoe in “Nymphomania”, you might want to see “Antichrist”. The film brought together the actor and the filmmaker in a high-octane horror narrative, with real sex scenes (filmed with body doubles) as explicit as satanic. The title itself exposes the nature of the plot, but what viewers never imagined was the rawness of the story, in which a male organ ejaculating blood is just one of the most twisted moments of the footage.

“Antichrist” exposed the most erotic and satanic side of Willem Dafoe. Photo: Zentropa Entertainments

What is “Antichrist” about?

“In order for his wife to get over the death of her son, her husband, a psychologist, decides to take her to a lost cabin in the middle of a forest, the place where she spent the last summer with her little one. But the therapy doesn’t work, she starts to behave strangely and so does nature”, indicates the official synopsis shared by MUBI.

“Antichrist” It articulates its story based on Nordic culture and uses the beauty of rural landscapes to offer scenes that are uncomfortable to watch. The objectionable content is not limited to frontal shots of sex and carnal explorations of the characters, it also expands to the spiritual factor, which, without a doubt, will leave you with your heart in your throat.

Although the film does not have a very attractive level of acceptance on Rotten Tomatoes (the critics gave it 54% approval and the audience only 55%), at the time it had a great presence at prestigious ceremonies, such as the Berlinale and the TIFF. In fact, she won the best actress award and was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival.

Where to see “Antichrist” ONLINE?

“Antichrist” can currently be seen on the streaming platform Filmin. In addition, it is found on Amazon Prime Video, although you must make sure that it is available for your region.