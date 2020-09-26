Raipur: 13.41 percent of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district, 8.31 percent of Durg district and 3.76 percent of Rajnandgaon district have been found to have the presence of antibodies to fight against corona virus infection. Senior officials of the state told here on Friday that interim report of sero survey has been released towards ICMR in three districts Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.

According to the interim report, 3.76 percent of Rajnandgaon, 8.31 percent of the fort and 13.41 percent of the population of Raipur have been found to have antibodies to fight against the corona virus infection.

Officials said that 517 samples of common citizens and high risk classes of Durg district, 504 in Rajnandgaon and 492 in Raipur were taken during the sero survey. Out of these 1513 samples, 8.5 percent i.e. 128 samples were found to have antibodies.

He informed that detailed report and findings of sero surveillance carried out by ICMR in ten districts of the state will be released in the next 15 days. Significantly, in many states of the country, antibodies were rubbed in more people than the official data of infected people in the sero survey.

Cases of corona virus infection are increasing in Chhattisgarh. Till Thursday, 95,623 people were confirmed infected in the state. 752 virus-infected people have died in the state.

Also read-

Imran Khan once again spewed venom, diplomatic considerations and dignity from UN against India

CSK vs DC, IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals register second consecutive win, beat Chennai by 44 runs