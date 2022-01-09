Antibodies that appear in those who have had COVID-19 have been able to attack healthy cells of organs and tissues of the body. A group of researchers from the Heart Institute in Los Angeles spoke about the dangers of antibodies in the journal Journal of Translational Medicine…

Scientists have found that a few months after a person has recovered from the coronavirus, he has an increased level of antibodies that can work incorrectly and be dangerous.

So, in 177 medical workers who had an infection before the advent of vaccines, persistent antibodies that could cause chronic inflammation, damage to joints, skin and nervous system were detected for six months.

Earlier, scientists at the Institute for Primate Research in Göttingen (Germany) found that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is resistant to major antibodies. The researchers showed that the antibodies of the recovered people practically did not inhibit the omicron variant. Antibodies after two BioNTech-Pfizer vaccinations also showed significantly reduced efficacy.