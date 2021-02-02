Antibiotics Traces of a newborn course of antibiotics were visible in the boys at the age of six – were slightly smaller than their peers

The University of Turku was involved in a study of children from six to six years of age. Antibiotics are sometimes needed because bacterial infections acquired during childbirth can be fatal at worst.

Life traces of antibiotic treatment given in the first days were visible in boys at the age of six, a joint study by the University of Turku and the Israeli University of Bar-Ilan revealed. The study was published in a scientific journal Nature Communications.

The study had two parts. The first of these was to monitor babies born in Turku in 2008–2010 on the basis of register data.

About nine percent of these babies had to start antibiotic treatment immediately after birth. Typically, the reason was fear of a bacterial infection from the birth canal.

The researchers tracked the growth of 12,422 children all the way to the end of the counseling years, that is, to six years of age. Statistical analysis revealed that boys who received antibiotics as newborns were, on average, slightly smaller than their peers. No difference was observed for girls.

The finding was subsequently confirmed from data collected from German children.

In practice however, the differences were small, only in the order of centimeters and a few hundred grams. At the individual level, they were below other variation.

“So it is not possible to say that the youngest boy in the preschool group would have received antibiotics as a baby,” Samuli Rautava points out.

The finding is still significant because it shows that antibiotics obtained in early childhood have longer-lasting effects than have been known so far.

“Small size differences are not very significant in themselves. However, they can tell about major changes that can have a wider impact on children’s development and health, ”Rautava points out.

Research another section, conducted in Israel, sought to determine whether the observed differences could be related to neonatal intestinal bacteria. An antimicrobial course of antibiotics changes the bacterial composition of the gut. This has been found to be important in previous studies, for example in obesity.

Stool samples from Finnish babies were submitted to Israel for examination. Some babies had received antibiotics as newborns and some had not. According to the analysis, the bacterial composition of the feces clearly differed at the age of two years.

Feces were also implanted in mice that did not have their own intestinal microbiota. The same phenomenon was observed in these mice as in humans: mice receiving intestinal microbiota modified by the antibiotic regimen remained smaller in size than mice receiving normal microbiota.

The metabolism of humans and mice is different, of course, but the result still suggests that the lower growth of boys receiving antibiotics is based precisely on changes in the intestinal microbiota.

Iron stresses, however, that it would in no way want to ban the use of antibiotics in newborns. Bacterial infections acquired during childbirth can be fatal at worst and should not be left untreated.

However, the diagnosis could be refined, Rautava estimates. For example, of the children studied, the infection was ultimately 5.1 percent, so the rest received antibiotics in vain.

“But I know from experience that decisions sometimes have to be made in minutes.”

In a global comparison, the result that 9 percent of newborns received antibiotics is high. In Norway, the recent figure is 3 per cent, and neonatal mortality is not higher than in Finland.

However, Rautava points out that the research material is 10 years old and only from one hospital district.

“Unfortunately, we do not have more recent or comprehensive material from which to easily see the current situation.”

Fresh The research is a new part of the University of Turku’s longer research tradition, which aims to find out the importance of intestinal microbiota for children’s growth and health.

Whereas intestinal microbes were previously thought to be mainly a harmless problem in the body’s sewer, their importance to human health has only begun to be understood in the last thirty years.

In particular, we are just beginning to understand the longer-term effects of antibiotic-destroying antibiotic regimens, points out the professor of pediatrics at the University of Turku. Erika Isolauri.

Already previously known association of antibiotic regimens with obesity. Antibiotic regimens destroyed a good microbiota in the intestine for weight management, which was then replaced by a different one.

In the present study, however, the finding is the opposite, so apparently the microbiota has meanings in the growth of infancy that are not yet known.

Isolauri also refers to famous Dutch research, which tracked babies born to malnourished mothers after World War II. Babies were born smaller than usual, but later, as food improved, they quickly grew to normal sizes.

Malnutrition in early childhood still left its mark. Later in life, their risk of developing cardiovascular disease was increased.

The exact cause of the phenomenon is unknown, but the effects of malnutrition on the intestinal microbiota is a popular hypothesis.

Antibiotics may well be the most important invention of 20th century medicine. However, you should be careful when using them, Isolauri reminds.

“The more targeted the antibiotic, the less destruction it will do to the body’s beneficial microbes.”

The damage caused by antibiotics can often also be repaired by implanting bacteria, ie probiotics, that are useful in the body after the treatment.

An interesting object of further research would be whether the effects of antibiotic regimens on the newborn could be reversed by, for example, faecal transfer or other probiotic treatment.