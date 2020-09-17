The Medicines Agency “formally advises against these uses for which these medicines have not shown any proof of their effectiveness, and which expose these children to risks, in particular during prolonged use”.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation after being seized by the Medicines Agency (ANSM) this summer, on cases of doctors prescribing antibiotics or substances supposed to eliminate heavy metals to autistic children, AFP has learned to the public prosecutor.

The public health pole of the prosecution opened this investigation on September 11, for “endangering the person of others” and “offenses relating to the performance of research involving the human person”. The investigations were entrusted to the Central Office for the fight against attacks on the environment and public health (Oclaesp).

Tuesday, the ANSM had announced having entered this summer the Paris prosecutor of these practices of dangerous prescriptions. The agency was itself informed at the end of 2019, via its whistleblowing procedure. The president of the SOS Autism association, Olivia Cattan, had alerted him. She has since collected testimonies from parents and ordinances detailing these prescriptions.

ANSM “formally advises against these uses for which these drugs have no proof of their effectiveness and which expose these children to risks, in particular during prolonged use”, she said in a statement.

The practices complained of concern prescription “over long periods (several months)” of “anti-infective drugs” (antibiotics, antifungals, antiparasitics and antivirals), but also “heavy metal chelators”, substances supposed to eliminate heavy metals from the body, the use of which is only recommended in the event of proven poisoning, details the Medicines Agency. According to Olivia Cattan, who is preparing to publish a book on these practices, around fifty doctors would be affected, in the wake of the Chronimed association founded by the controversial professor Luc Montagnier. These doctors have reportedly treated some 5,000 children since 2012.

That year, Luc Montagnier, Nobel Prize winner in medicine for having participated in the discovery of the AIDS virus, defended the idea of “infectious trail” to explain autism. He asserted, with supporting videos, that antibiotics could improve the condition of the majority of children concerned. These remarks had caused an immediate distancing from the National Academy of Medicine, which hosted its conference.