From a rare soil microbe, a new category of candidate antibiotics. Researchers are rushing to re-examine some microbes that serve as one of our most successful therapeutic sources: actinomycetes.

Scientists from Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Hawaii have discovered a potential candidate for drug development from one of these microbes, the soil bacterium known as Lentzea flaviverrucosa. They reported their findings in one study released the week of April 11 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Rare actinomycetes are an under-exploited source of new bioactive compoundsSaid Joshua Blodgett, assistant professor of biology in Arts and Sciences, corresponding co-author of the new study. “Our genomics-based approach allowed us to identify an unusual peptide for future drug design efforts.”

Actinomycetes produce bioactive components that form the basis for many clinically useful drugs, especially antibiotics and anticancer agents. Since the 1940s, pharmaceutical companies have been analyzing many common actinomycetes to see what they could produce. Today, about two thirds of all antibiotics used in hospitals and clinics derive in part from actinomycetes.

Actinomycetes antibiotics

But some of these microbes, known as the rare actinomycetes, have been cataloged but not studied in depth so far. The definition of “rare” It’s not set in stone, but these actinomycetes tend to be harder to find in nature than others and can grow more slowly, Blodgett said. For these and other reasons, many rare actinomycetes have not been fully characterized for drug discovery and biotechnology purposes.

Among the rare actinomycetes, Lentzea flaviverrucosa has emerged as the protagonist, Blodgett said. “It has an unusual biology, codes for an unusual enzymology, drives the production of an unexpected chemistry, all housed within a largely neglected group of bacteria”he said.

Blodgett and his collaborators, including co-author Shugeng Cao of the University of Hawaii, found this rare actinomycete produces molecules active against some types of human ovarian cancer, fibrosarcoma, prostate cancer and leukemia cell lines.

Actinomycetes

Actinomycete, (order Actinomycetales), any member of a heterogeneous group of gram-positive, generally anaerobic, bacteria known for a filamentous and branched growth pattern that results, in most forms, in an extended colony or mycelium. The mycelium in some species can break apart to form rod-shaped or coccoid shapes.

Many genera also form spores; sporangia, or cases of spores, can be found on the aerial hyphae, on the surface of the colony, or free in the environment. Motility, when present, is conferred by flagella. Many species of actinomycetes are found in the soil and are harmless to higher animals and plants, while some are important pathogens and many others are beneficial sources of antibiotics.

There are more than a dozen suborders of actinomycetes. However, the heterogeneous nature of these organisms was source of taxonomic instability and many await a more certain classification. Among the specific types of actinomycetes, Nocardia asteroides, an aerobic species, is the leading cause of nocardiosis, an infection of the lungs, brain, or skin in humans.

Dermatophilus congolensis causes dermatophilosis, a severe dermatitis of cattle, sheep, horses and, occasionally, humans. Several species of Actinomyces cause actinomycosis disease in humans and cattle. Many of the actinomycetes are sources of antibiotics such as streptomycin.

Scientists initially spotted Lentzea flaviverrucosa when they searched for rare actinomycetes with a genetic hallmark indicating that they can produce piperazyl molecules. These molecules incorporate an unusual building block that is a flag for potential drug-like activities, Blodgett said.

But as the researchers dug deeper, they uncovered a few other surprises.

“At a high level, it appeared that one region of the genome might be able to create two different molecules. It’s just a little weird “Blodgett said. “We usually think of a cluster of genes, groups of genes that are like blueprints for creating single drug-like molecules. But there seemed to be almost too much chemistry expected within this single cluster. “

The first clues turned out to be accurate. Using a combination of modern metabolomics with chemical and structural biologyand, Blodgett and team were able to show that this rare actinomycete actually produces two different bioactive molecules from a single set of genes called a supercluster.

Superclusters are scarce in biology. This particular type of supercluster codes for two different molecules which are subsequently welded together in an atypical chemical reaction.

“Nature is welding two different things together”Blodgett said. “And, apparently, against different cancer cell lines, when they attack A and B together, it turns into something more powerful.”