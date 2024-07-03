The antibiotic situation in the world is worrying. They are well 32 antibiotics in development, but only 12 of these can be considered truly innovative. Of these, just 4 are effective against at least one of the most critical pathogens, those included in the WHO (World Health Organization) blacklist. A fact that raises many concerns, especially considering the increase in drug-resistant infections.

Antibiotic use during flu peaks

The use of antibiotics becomes massive during flu peaks. A year ago, Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Associations, launched a clear appeal: “Antibiotics are not a panacea”. Despite this, the abuse of these drugs is still widespread, leading to serious consequences.

A complex picture for the fight against infections

The WHO report on priority bacterial infections (BPPL) outlines a complex future for the fight against antibiotic-resistant infections. Every year, over 35,000 people die in Europe due to infections resistant to antimicrobial drugs, and a third of these deaths occur in Italy. The situation is particularly critical for children, who are most at risk.

Health themes. Background of a large group of assorted capsules, pills and blisters. Drug abuse.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to drugs, making people more vulnerable and increasing the risk of spreading difficult-to-treat infections. Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Deputy Director-General for Antimicrobial Resistance, said: “Antimicrobial resistance is only getting worse, but we are not developing new products fast enough”.

Not only are there too few antibacterials in development, but there is also a significant shortage of innovation. Existing antibacterial agents do not reach the patients who need them, regardless of the country’s income level. Howeverthere are encouraging signs: non-traditional biological agents, such as bacteriophages and antibodies, are being increasingly explored as alternatives to antibiotics.

Three new non-traditional agents have recently been authorised: fecal-based products to restore the intestinal microbiota and prevent infections from Clostridioides difficile (CDI) after antibiotic treatment in adults.

The fight against antimicrobial resistance requires new approaches and greater innovation. A global effort is needed to develop and make accessible new effective drugs. And you, how do you think we can improve the use of antibiotics in society?