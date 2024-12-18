The use of antibiotics is not associated with a greater risk of cognitive decline or dementia, contrary to what some previous research had suggested, says a study published in the journal ‘Neurology‘.

Cognitive impairment involves subtle changes in the thought and memorysuch as forgetting events and losing items more frequently. Dementia, meanwhile, refers to more advanced thinking and memory problems that affect a person’s ability to perform daily tasks.

“Previous research has found that antibiotics can alter the gut microbiome, which is the community of microorganisms that live in our intestines and support digestion,” says study author Andrew T. Chan of the Harvard Medical School in Boston (USA.). ‘Given that the gut microbiome has been found to be important in maintaining general health and possibly cognitive function, there was concern that antibiotics could have a long-term detrimental effect on the brain. Taking into account that older people are prescribed with antibiotics more frequently and also have a higher risk of cognitive impairment, these findings are reassuring regarding the use of these medications.

The study included 13,571 healthy people over 70 years of age. The researchers defined “healthy” as having no heart disease, dementia, serious physical disabilities, or health problems that could shorten your life expectancy to less than five years.









All participants were free of cognitive impairment and dementia during the first two years of the study.

During that time, researchers determined antibiotic use by reviewing prescription records. A total of 63% of the participants used antibiotics at least once in that period.

The participants were divided into two groups: those who used antibiotics and those who never used them. Additionally, they were categorized by the number of antibiotic prescriptions received in the first two years, from zero to five or more, to assess whether increased antibiotic use increased the risk.

Participants were then followed for an average of five more years, during which 461 people developed dementia and 2,576 developed cognitive impairment.

We analyzed whether antibiotic use during the first two years was associated with changes in thinking and memory skills over time.

Executive function and language

Through a series of cognitive tests at the beginning of the study, after one year and then every two years, abilities such as attention, executive function and language were evaluated.

When comparing the results, no differences were found between the groups that used and did not use antibiotics.

After adjusting for factors such as a family history of dementia, cognitive function at baseline, and medications known to affect cognition, the researchers concluded that antibiotic use was not associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline or dementia compared with not using antibiotics. medications.

A limitation of the study was that the follow-up period was short, which prevented the researchers from determining possible long-term effects of antibiotic use on cognition.