A study published last Wednesday (19) in the scientific journal The Lancet reveals that more than 1.2 million people died in 2019 due to infections caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics – the so-called superbugs. The research analyzed data from 204 countries and reveals that microbial resistance to drugs is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, higher than HIV or malaria, according to the EuroNews website.

According to scientists, 1.27 million deaths in 2019 were caused by superbugs and more than 4.95 million were also associated with drug resistance.

+ Brazil has 324 deaths from covid in 24 hours; moving average of deaths continues to grow

These deaths were due to common infections that were previously treatable with antibiotics, such as pneumonia and bloodstream infections, the European website states.

“These new data reveal the true scale of antimicrobial resistance around the world and are a clear signal that we must act now to combat the threat. Previous estimates predicted 10 million deaths annually from antimicrobial resistance by 2050, but we now know for sure that we are already much closer to that number than we thought,” says researcher Chris Murray, from the University of Washington (USA), a of the study’s authors, quoted by EuroNews.

The poorest countries are the hardest hit. In sub-Saharan Africa, 24 out of every 100,000 deaths were directly caused by superbugs. In high-income countries, the ratio was 13 per 100,000.

While antimicrobial resistance poses a threat to people of all ages, young children are at particularly high risk, with about one in five deaths associated with antimicrobial resistance occurring in children under age 5.

