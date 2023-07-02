Scientists at Florida International University have discovered the first and only natural arsenic-containing antibiotic known to fight resistance to antibiotics. Now, research reveals it can stop the transmission of a deadly disease sweeping the United States for the first time in 20 years: malaria.

“What’s exciting about our research is that it demonstrates how chemically different AST is from other drugs, and that brings us even closer to more effective drugs,” said Barry P. Rosen, Distinguished University Professor and member of the research team. “We still have a long way to go before we have a drug going to market, but this landmark work paves the way towards that goal.”

with the lead author of the study, Prof.ssa Antonella agodiFull Professor of the Scientific Disciplinary Sector “General and Applied Hygiene” and Director of the Department of Medical, Surgical Sciences and Advanced Technologies “GF Ingrassia”, University of Catania, declared: “Antibiotic resistance is a complex phenomenon.

The two main factors contributing to the selection and spread of antibiotic resistant microorganisms are the inappropriate use of these drugs, which exerts ecological pressure on the microorganisms, and the spread and cross-transmission of resistant microorganisms among humans, animals and between humans and animals and the environment.

Therefore, in this scenario it is essential that a “One Health” approach be adopted to control the antibiotic-resistance phenomenon, which promotes coordinated interventions in the various areas of interest, such as human, veterinary, food safety, agriculture and the environment .

This approach is the basis of the actions envisaged in the National Plan to Combat Antimicrobial-Resistance, PNCAR 2017-2020 which defines the path that national, regional and local institutions must follow for better control of antibiotic-resistance in the coming years, identifying strategies consistent with the objectives of the action plans of the World Health Organization and the European Union.

Antibiotic resistance is one of the major threats to public health due to the epidemiological impact – in terms of increased morbidity and mortality associated with infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria – and the economic impact of the phenomenon.

Italy, according to what was found in the latest report of the national antibiotic-resistance surveillance system, the AR-ISS network coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, has for years been among the countries in Europe with the highest percentages of resistance to the main classes of antibiotics used in hospitals.

In 2020, the year in which the problem of antibiotic resistance is intertwined with the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the percentages of resistance to the main classes of antibiotics for the eight pathogens under surveillance remain high and increasing in 2020 in some cases , for example for Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Acinetobacter spp. resistant to carbapenems, even if in some cases, for example for Escherichia coli resistant to third generation cephalosporins, the percentages of resistance are decreasing compared to previous years.

Vaccines can reduce the emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance both directly and indirectly. The direct mechanism by which vaccines contribute to the prevention and control of antimicrobial resistance is their effect in reducing the incidence of disease due to resistant pathogens.

In fact, a vaccine against a certain bacterial pathogen reduces the incidence of the resistant pathogen and the consequent use of antibiotics. Vaccines against Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae type b, Salmonella typhi, Bordetella pertussis, Mycobacterium tuberculosis and Neisseria meningitidisfor example, can prevent the consequences due to these pathogens, including drug-resistant forms.

Furthermore, vaccines reduce the spread of infections, extending the protection of the population even to those who are not vaccinated through the phenomenon known as “herd immunity”. Another key benefit of vaccines is the reduction in the use of antibiotics. Since the clinical manifestations of infections, such as fever, respiratory infections or diarrhea, often do not differ appreciably between viruses and bacteria, the use of antibiotics is often empirical and not based on the etiological diagnosis.

Therefore, vaccines that reduce the incidence of diseases that present with such manifestations can indirectly reduce the use of antibiotics. Furthermore, various viral infections, such as influenza or measles predispose to secondary bacterial infections, which therefore require antibiotic treatment and therefore vaccination allows to reduce the consumption of antibiotics.

Our study envisaged an ecological analysis of Italian data, from the last two decades, to evaluate the relationship between vaccination coverage against influenza in the general population and in the over 64s, provided by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, with the percentages of resistance of specific microorganism-antibiotic combinations of particular epidemiological relevance, provided by the AR-ISS network and obtained from the Surveillance Atlas of Infectious Diseases from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, ECDC.

AR-ISS surveillance is based on a network of hospital laboratories present throughout the national territory, which send antibiotic sensitivity data obtained in the normal laboratory routine for pathogens isolated from invasive infections, bacteremia and meningitis, which represent both acquired in the community setting that you associate with health care.

There are eight pathogens under surveillance: Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Enterococcus faecalis and Enterococcus faecium among Gram-positive bacteria, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa And Acinetobacter species among Gram-negative bacteria.

The study showed significant inverse correlations between influenza vaccination coverage and resistance rates for specific bacterial species and classes of antibiotics. In particular, our results show a significant negative correlation between vaccination coverage and resistance rates for Escherichia coli And Klebsiella pneumoniaefor all study antibiotic combinations.

Vaccination is the most effective preventive strategy against influenza. Although studies investigating the immunological mechanism that could support the hypothesis of our study have not yet been published, it is plausible to assume that influenza vaccination coverage may act through indirect mechanisms.

In particular, influenza vaccination could reduce the spread of antimicrobial resistance since, in addition to preventing influenza, which is of viral origin, it prevents secondary bacterial infections, reduces the risk of pneumonia and otitis media and reduces the prescription of antimicrobials.

A similar effect is also reported in acute febrile illnesses, often treated inappropriately with antimicrobials. Another benefit of influenza vaccination to counter the spread of antimicrobial resistance is the reduction of inadequate antimicrobial prescriptions to treat viral respiratory infections. Indeed, it has been shown that nearly half of antibiotics are inappropriately prescribed for respiratory tract infections associated with antibiotic-insensitive pathogens.

Several examples have been published in the literature which support the impact of bacterial and viral vaccines on antibiotic resistance. In particular, some vaccination strategies are directly used to counter the spread of multiantibiotic-resistant pathogens.

Important examples of currently authorized vaccines used in the prevention of antimicrobial resistance include conjugate vaccines againstHaemophilus influenzae type B and pneumococcus and other vaccines, under development, include those against Streptococcus of group B e Staphylococcus.

In addition to this direct effect on target pathogens, viral vaccines could also indirectly reduce the use of antibiotics and, therefore, the emergence of antibiotic resistance.

The results of our study should be interpreted with caution due to the ecological nature of the analysis and the limitations of such an epidemiological study design. However, our results are consistent with previously reported studies in which influenza vaccination was shown to reduce antibiotic prescriptions for secondary bacterial infections as well as inappropriate antimicrobial use against acute febrile illnesses.

These factors constitute important strategies for contrasting the spread of antibiotic resistance. However, the design of our study and the results obtained did not allow us to demonstrate this effect. The future perspective is that vaccines against other respiratory viruses could lead to a more marked reduction in antibiotic use and resistance.

Therefore, further research is warranted to evaluate the effectiveness of vaccination programs and their impact on antibiotic resistance.

The study we have carried out is an epidemiological study of an ecological type, characterized by some limitations due to the fact that in this type of study the unit of analysis is made up of a group of individuals from the population rather than the single individual. The results of ecological studies are prone to the so-called “ecological fallacy” i.e. the error that can arise when data are collected and analyzed at the group level, using correlation analysis, and the results are assumed to apply to associations at the individual level .

Therefore, the relationships observed in our study do not demonstrate a causal effect of influenza vaccination on antibiotic resistance but generate hypotheses for further analytical epidemiological studies, cohort or case-control, which use data collected at the individual level and which can study the effect of confounding and interacting factors that may influence the outcome, such as socio-cultural, economic, lifestyle, health conditions and antibiotic use of the included individuals”.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when germs such as bacteria and fungi develop the ability to defeat drugs designed to kill them. This means that germs are not killed and continue to grow. Resistant infections can be difficult and sometimes impossible to treat.

Antimicrobial resistance is an urgent global public health threat, killing at least 1.27 million people worldwide and was associated with nearly 5 million deaths in 2019. In the United States, more than 2.8 million antimicrobial resistant infections.

As a result, more than 35,000 people die, according to Antibiotic Resistance (AR) Threats Report 2019 of the CDC. When you add to these Clostridioides difficile a bacterium that is not typically resistant but can cause deadly diarrhea and is associated with antimicrobial use, the US toll of all threats in the report exceeds 3 million infections and 48,000 deaths.

Antimicrobial resistance has the potential to affect people at any stage of life, as well as the healthcare, veterinary and agricultural industries. This makes it one of the most pressing public health problems in the world.

