Against the silent pandemic of multidrug-resistant infectionsMaiday Infectivology was born, the first and only network among Italian infectious disease centres, on a digital platform, for the management and consultancy of multi-resistant hospital infections, created by the Italian Society of Anti-Infectious Therapy (Sita) with the non-conditioning contribution of Shionogi.

“The reason why Sita wanted to carry out the Maiday Infectivology project – says Matteo Bassetti, Sita president, director of infectious diseases at the Policlinico San Martino Irccs hospital in Genoa and Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of the Ligurian capital – was to create a real network of Italian infectious disease centers to provide help and support where, in some way, there are fewer skills in the management of multi-resistant bacteria, or perhaps there is no structured infectious disease department at that time , with the possibility for these centers to receive a second opinion and also to share a continuous clinical update process, through weekly webinars.In the first phase, which will last about 4 months – he continues – the pilot project with 3 ‘hub’ centers is launched and over 30 ‘spoke’ centers belonging to the network; in the second phase, 3 other hub centers will join and the number of participating centers will be extended, which will reach over 60 throughout the national territory”.

In recent years – explains a note – the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance (AMR, Antimicrobial resistance) has increased with a significant impact on public health and important implications from both a clinical and economic point of view. The second Report compiled by the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) and the World Health Organization (WHO), records high percentages of resistance to last line antibiotics in several European countries, to the point that the phenomenon it is defined as a ‘threat to patient safety’. In Italy in 2021 62,833 pathogens were isolated and the percentages of resistance to the main classes of antibiotics remain high, so much so that our country is in the black jersey for the incidence of resistant bacteria, positioned only after Greece and Romania. It is estimated that in 2050, bacterial infections will cause 10 million deaths a year worldwide, exceeding deaths from cancer.

Maiday Infectivology – the first digital platform that allows you to receive direct advice on complex hospital cases from centers of national importance, which make their know-how available in the infectious disease field – active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, provides answers within 48 hours from the request for a second opinion and represents an opportunity to implement antimicrobial stewardship and to create a network with the fundamental objective of putting the specialists themselves in the best conditions to combat antibiotic resistance.

“The growing expansion of multi-resistant microorganisms – underlines Pierluigi Viale, vice president of Sita, director of infectious diseases, Policlinico Sant’Orsola Malpighi Bologna and Ordinary of Infectious Diseases, University of Bologna – has many explanations, but certainly the excess prescription of antibiotics represents an important factor in the selection of resistant species. It is a sort of Darwinian mechanism – he continues – by which, in an enormous microbial population that colonizes our entire ecosystem, prolonged antibiotic therapy, with too broad a spectrum, repeated several times, represents a stress factor that generates selection of resistant strains. Antimicrobial stewardship is based on a set of measures and interventions aimed at better managing antibiotic therapy, leaving only the doctor-patient contract but seeing each prescription from a system perspective. The Maiday platform was created to create a common language and culture among infectious disease specialists who deal with microbial resistance”.

In the last decade just under 10 new antibiotic molecules have been developed or are being developed. The research and development of these drugs is difficult for several reasons: superbugs are ‘opportunists’ that threaten the lives of fragile and compromised patients with different comorbidities and enrolling adequate numbers of vulnerable patients to have clinical trials with adequate evidence of efficacy, not is simple. Shionogi fits into this context, a Japanese company with headquarters in Osaka and branches all over the world, including Italy, which has consolidated experience in the field of antibiotics to find effective therapeutic solutions and a wide network of international collaborations.

“At Shionogi Europe we believe in doing things differently – comments Andrea Pitrelli, Market Access & Government Affairs Head, Shionogi Italy -. Our unique DNA combines our Japanese roots and values ​​with the aptitude of our strong and rapidly growing European and Italian affiliate, enabling us to release value and enhance the therapeutic offer where the health needs are greatest. This – he adds – has allowed us to help change the public health perspective for the better in critical areas such as HIV and AMR and address, with our developing pipeline, other areas where the unmet clinical need is greater , such as other infectious diseases and rare/orphan diseases”.

“Health systems – underlines Pirelli – are under pressure from all directions. In order to be able to meet and overcome the public health challenges of present and future generations, we are strongly oriented towards partnerships, innovative and courageous ideas. When Sita presented us the “opportunity to support this important initiative for the fight against antimicrobial resistance, represented by the Maiday project – he continues – we felt that the project fits perfectly with Shionogi’s mission, which is to help develop greater knowledge and expertise in clinical practice in the use of new antibiotics.We also believe – concludes Pirelli – that this initiative over time will help to collect a whole series of best practices to be shared with the wider scientific community, helping to increase knowledge on how to make the best use of the new hospital antibiotics while preserving their effectiveness over time”.