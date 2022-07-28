Washington., An antibiotic taken after condomless sex can dramatically reduce the spread of three bacterial sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in high-risk groups, data from a clinical study showed yesterday.

The research was presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal, where it was hailed as a major breakthrough.

“This has the potential to be a game changer” in clinical practice, said Steven Deeks, an HIV expert at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the study.

Doxycycline reduced rates of gonorrhea and chlamydia by more than 60 percent among men who have sex with men, and it also appeared to be very effective against syphilis, but there weren’t enough cases to be statistically significant.

The trial was stopped early because experts found that the drug undoubtedly worked and it would have been unethical to continue testing.

The study was conducted at a time when rates of these diseases have increased, particularly among men who have sex with others, who have reduced condom use since the advent of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) pills in the HIV.

The pill, at a 200-milligram dose, was administered within three days of exposure. Participants could continue taking it as needed depending on how much sexual contact they had. The intervention reduced the incidence of sexually transmitted diseases by 62 percent in the group living with HIV and by 66 percent in the group taking PrEP for the virus.