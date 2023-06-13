Antibiotics, AIFA warns doctors: “Fluoroquinolones have serious adverse reactions”

The phenomenon of resistance to antibiotics it is increasingly common among people, especially in the West. Responsible of this “little sensitivity” to many of the most common drugs are in the meantime amount of antibiotics that unintentionally we “ingest” by consuming meat from intensive farms, where they are injected into animals to facilitate higher productivity. Secondly, the fact that contemporary society has a‘very medicalized approach to health: there is a remedy for everything and almost always responds to a drug, sometimes prescribed “lightly”to then reveal itself in some cases potentially dangerous to human health.

It is the case of fluoroquinolones“a class of systemic and inhaled antibiotics that are associated with very rare but serious adverse reactions, disabling, long-lasting and potentially irreversible. These medicinal products must therefore be prescribed only in the approved indications and after a careful evaluation of the benefits and risks on the individual patient”. this thewarning from the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) which sounded the alarm – after a previous warning by the EMA – with this information note agreed with the European authorities.

Read also: China dominates antibiotics and painkillers. EU and Italy super dependent

The goal is to urge Italian doctors to limit the prescription of this class of antibiotics which, especially in France, have created many problems for patients, even serious ones. Also in Italy there are almost 200,000 incorrect prescriptionswhich can generate serious damage to health, even permanently: musculoskeletal damage, damage to peripheral neuropathies, brain damage, aortic aneurysm, damage to heart valves.

Fluoroquinolones, adverse reactions according to Aifa

