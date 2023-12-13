The war in Gaza has crept into Los Angeles rush hour. A group of Jewish protesters closed one of the main arteries of the city of Los Angeles this Wednesday to demand a ceasefire in the Middle East. The young people, dressed in T-shirts that said “not in our name,” jumped onto Interstate 110, which crosses the city from north to south. The protest caused moments of tension in a city obsessed with traffic. State police arrested about 75 people after a two-hour blockade.

The protest began minutes after nine in the morning at a point on the highway in downtown Los Angeles. A dozen vehicles braked in the south direction, causing a complete stoppage for hundreds of drivers traveling on the six lanes of the road. This caused a blockage of several kilometers that affected other important roads that cross the city. The map apps showed a huge cherry-colored knot at that time of the morning.

The young people, members of the If Not Now movement, sat on the pavement. They wore black t-shirts demanding an end to violence in Gaza. “The Jews say ceasefire now,” read on their backs. The group also brought a menorah, the traditional candelabra of the Hebrew holidays. This Wednesday marks the sixth day of Hanukkah.

A driver yells at one of the protesters during this morning's protest in Los Angeles.

The group protests against the United States sending military aid for Israel to continue its offensive against Hamas, which has left thousands of victims after Islamist guerrillas entered Israel on October 7 to kill 1,200 people and kidnap more than 200 “Sending weapons freely to Israel is tying the United States to the commission of war crimes that the Israeli Army is committing in Gaza,” the group said in a statement issued while the highway was blocked. “We cannot remain silent. It must be impossible to ignore this problem until the murders stop, until the displacement stops, until the kidnapped are freed and the weapons are put down,” the organization added.

The group apologized to those who were caught in traffic. “We would like it to be possible through other means,” they added. The organization touched one of the sensitive veins of the city, which has serious mobility problems and a chronic dependence on the automobile.

The frustration of the drivers was noticeable. Some attempted to physically remove the protesters, who were sitting with their arms linked. Another threw a member of the group onto the hood of the car and then to the ground, according to evidence the video of a person who was present. A motorcyclist threatened to run over those who were carrying out the peaceful protest.

The temperature rose, prompting state police to take action. Around 10:00 local time, the authorities began to arrest the members of If Not Now. The agents removed the menorah, which had six candles lit, and a tow truck began to remove the vehicles that were blocking traffic. Half an hour later, two of the six lanes had opened. Minutes later the last arrest was made.

It is not the first protest that this group has staged in Los Angeles. Supporters of the movement have shown up at fundraising events chaired in the city by Vice President Kamala Harris. Then they threw red paint on the facade of the mansion that hosted the event. Last week, during a visit by President Joe Biden, protesters organized a protest of nearly a thousand attendees who repudiated Washington's support for Benjamin Netanyahu's war. Those demonstrations were less visible because they did not target one of the busiest points of the city. “Until our taxes stop financing an ongoing genocide, we will continue to disrupt everyday life,” the group promised this Wednesday.

