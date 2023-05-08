An anti-war activist was detained at an airport in Moscow last week, just before she wanted to start her journey to the Netherlands. Ulker Gashimova (23) wanted to apply for asylum here.

Gashimova had a ticket to Istanbul, via Belgrade and Amsterdam. “The plan was that she would get out in Amsterdam and ask for asylum,” says her friend Anton Kolomitsyn. He fled from Russia a few years ago and has a residence permit in the Netherlands. Just before his girlfriend boarded her boarded a plane, she was stopped by a Russian security service. “They wanted to ask some questions,” they said.

Kolomitsyn has not heard from her since. A support group from Dagestan, the Russian republic where Gashimova lived, has also lost contact with her. The independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta found confirmation on the site of the Moscow court that the woman has been arrested; she is detained in the capital on suspicion of failing to comply with a request from border guards.

Anti-war

According to Kolomitsyn and the Russian human rights group Marem, Gashimova was very active in several Telegram groups about the war and had contact with Ukrainian military personnel. Partly because of this, she came into conflict with teachers at her study programme. She felt threatened and decided to flee. After her arrest in Moscow, FSB security officials searched her mother’s house and asked questions about Gashimova’s pro-Ukrainian stance.

Kolomitsyn (43) says the two wanted to get married here. He himself has been living in the Netherlands for several years. He fled in 2020 because he got into trouble in Russia because of his criticism of Russian President Putin and because of his hobby: historical research.

Flight

Kolomitsyn, with a metal detector, roamed through remote Russian areas in search of remnants from the Second World War, among other things. With a group of colleagues, he found and identified dozens of bodies of fallen and missing soldiers. During those searches, however, the investigators turned out to be using maps that had been declared a state secret. After the Russian security service FSB was at his front door and he feared a long prison sentence, he fled to the Netherlands.

On Telegram, Kolomitsyn and other friends of Gashimova ask for attention to her case. They fear for her safety in Russian detention.

Anton Kolomitsyn, who also goes out with a metal detector in the Netherlands. © Marco Okhuizen

