The Anti-Violence Commission announced this Monday several proposals for sanctions against five fans who racially insulted several Barcelona players in the last La Liga classic played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

Several Real Madrid fans were caught insulting Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ansu Fati in the match played on October 26 and all of them will receive a proposed sanction and financial fine for what happened. Anti-violence, on the other hand, does not request any sanction for Real Madrid as a club.

Thus, for two of those involved, it proposes a fine of 5,000 euros and a ban on access to sports venues for a period of 12 months for uttering and making racist insults and gestures towards Lamine Yamal, a “minor.” For two other fans, the request is for a smaller amount, 4,000 euros, but identical in the prohibition of access for directing these insults and gestures of a racist nature “against several visiting players”, while for a Real Madrid fan it is proposed 3,001 euros and a ban on access to sports venues for a period of 6 months for uttering “serious insults” towards several Barça footballers.





Similarly, and related to the same match, the organization proposes a fine of 4,000 euros and a ban on access to sports venues for a period of 12 months for a Real Madrid fan who, “once the match is over and in the near the stadium, violently attacked two visiting fans, one of them wearing a visiting team t-shirt. Finally, Anti-Violence makes a proposal for a sanction of 3,001 euros and a ban on access to sports venues for a period of 6 months to a Real Madrid fan who interfered with the work of the Police, refused to identify himself and insulted them in the classic, and one of 1,500 euros and a 3-month ban on two Real Madrid fans who hindered the work of the police in the arrival area of ​​the Real Madrid bus and in the vicinity of the stadium.

