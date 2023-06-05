The Anti-Violence Commission has agreed this Monday to propose fines of 60,001 euros to the Government Delegation for the four individuals identified as the perpetrators of hanging from a bridge near the Real Madrid Sports City a doll with Vinicius Júnior’s shirt and a banner with the motto “Madrid hates Real”. These events occurred on January 26, before the Copa del Rey quarterfinal match between the Whites and Atlético de Madrid. The Police identified those responsible, between the ages of 19 and 24, as members of the Athletic Front, the ultra group of the mattress set.

In addition to the heavy fine, the authors will be prohibited from accessing sports venues for the next two years. This has been confirmed to EL PAÍS by sources from the Higher Sports Council (CSD), who see it as very difficult for the possible allegations presented by the defendants to go ahead.

On May 25, the four alleged perpetrators were provisionally released two days after being arrested, the same week that Vinicius denounced racist insults at the Valencia stadium. They were accused of a hate crime and were prohibited from approaching the player, his workplace and the Santiago Bernabéu and Cívitas Metropolitano stadiums in the matches played by the Brazilian.

It has not been the only proposal for a sanction from Antiviolence, which also requests fines of 5,000 euros and the prohibition of access to sports venues for one year for the three individuals identified as perpetrators of racist gestures directed against Vinicius himself in Valencia-Real Madrid on May 21, which caused the match to be stopped for several minutes. The Valencian club announced the day after the match that it would expel the fans who rebuked the striker for life.

Complaints of racism against Vinicius have been a constant this season, in which up to ten have been registered. The Commission has decided to increase the penalty for these Valencia fans from 4,000 to 5,000 euros, understanding that the perpetrators were aware of the reprehensibility of their actions “since this type of conduct has been repeated and the perpetrators have been subject to sanctions in various matches throughout this season.”

On the occasion of that same match, Antiviolencia also proposed a fine of 3,001 euros, and the prohibition of access to sports venues for a period of six months, to a fan who, in a place near Mestalla “disturbed the order” and confronted security forces when they intervened to stop his attitude.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.