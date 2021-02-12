The cinema has shown us more than one iconic romantic and worthy scene for a February 14. With couples and friends who will not be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day together in 2021, a good movie away from romance will always be a good option.

Genres like drama, action, science fiction, and others are on this list. On this occasion, Netflix is ​​the platform chosen to form this compilation of stories.

Non-romantic movies to watch on February 14

John Wick 2: A New Day to Kill (Action)

Synopsis: Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced out of retirement by a former associate who plans to gain control of a mysterious international group of assassins. Having no choice but to help him through a blood oath, he sets off on an adrenaline-filled trip to Rome.

Sully, feat on the Hudson (Drama)

Synopsis: With Clint Eastwood directing and Tom Hanks in the lead, the film introduces us to Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger, an air pilot who in 2009 became a hero when, shortly after take off, his plane broke down and managed to perform a crash landing in the middle of the Hudson River.

And where are the blondes (Comedy)

Synopsis: A classic from 2004. Two ambitious but unfortunate FBI agents pose as women in the Hamptons to investigate a kidnapping ring. Breaking into high society will be harder than it seemed.

War of the Worlds (Science fiction and suspense)

Synopsis: Adaptation of the homonymous novel by HG Wells. Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) is a divorced longshoreman and father of two. When they go to visit him, an unexpected electrical storm breaks out. A few moments later, Ray witnesses an extraordinary event: a huge three-legged machine emerges from the ground and sweeps everything away.

The Origin (Thriller)

Synopsis: Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is an expert in the art of appropriating, during sleep, the secrets of the subconscious of others. His skill has made him a highly sought after man in the world of espionage. Your only chance to change your life will be to do the exact opposite of what you have always done: inception, which is to implant an idea rather than subtract it.

The Conjuring 2 (Terror)

Synopsis: Ed and Lorraine Warren have been required to solve a new paranormal case, one where Lorraine must be transported to another astral plane to discover the motives for the murders of the mythical Amityville house.