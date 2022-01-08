Far-right influencer and anti-vaccine Doug Kuzman died of Covid-19 on January 3, in Virginia, after attending a conservative congress.

According to lawyer Li Wood, Kuzman may have contracted the disease after the conservative congress ReAwaken America, which took place in the city of Dallas between December 9 and 11. In the images he shared on his networks, it was possible to see the agglomeration and the lack of care with the protocols of covid-19.

+The situation of the covid-19 pandemic in the world in eight points

Even after discovering he was sick, he remained a disease-denier. On his Facebook account, after reporting that he was feeling short of breath and being advised to take the covid test, he replied to a follower: “no way bro, I’m going to die at home before going to the hospital”.

After being found unconscious at home on Christmas Eve, according to Vice, he was hospitalized but after 10 days his lung failed. In one of his latest publications on the networks, he showed that he was being treated with ivermectin, a drug proven to be ineffective in the treatment of the disease.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?