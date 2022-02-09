A judge in Italy has denied a request by the parents of a 2-year-old boy, in urgent need of heart surgery, for doctors to only use blood transfusions from unvaccinated donors. The medical saga began in northern Italy when the child’s father – who has heart disease – asked the Sant’Orsola hospital in Bologna not to use blood donated by people who had been vaccinated against Covid-19, causing the surgery to be postponed. .

According to the newspaper ‘La Gazzetta di Modena’, the father used the anti-vaccination channels of the social network Telegram in search of volunteers. “Urgent. Unvaccinated blood is needed for delicate surgery,” he wrote, under the pseudonym Paolo. When doctors told the parents that the request – which was allegedly made for religious reasons – did not meet the hospital’s criteria for blood donations, the couple turned to lawyers and started legal action.

The matter was taken by the hospital to the tutelary judge in neighboring Modena, whose role is to oversee the protection of vulnerable individuals, including children, and whose legal proceedings are of an informal nature. The judge rejected the parents’ appeal and said it was entirely safe to use blood from vaccinated donors. The couple’s lawyer said they could appeal, according to the national news agency ANSA.

The parents reportedly presented a list of 40 unvaccinated people who were willing to donate blood for their sick child. But when it comes to transfusions, there are rules that must be followed, assured the head of Italy’s blood center. “Choices are based on compatibility criteria, not whim. Using the blood of unvaccinated people has no scientific basis because the vaccine is not transmitted through transfusion”, Vincenzo de Angelis told ‘Corriere di Bologna’.

It is not the first case in Italy: in 2021, two sisters refused a blood transfusion for their sick father, aged 90, due to concerns about vaccinated donors, recalled Nino Cartabellotta, head of GIMBE, an organization supporting universal rights of health. “For many – physicians included – anecdotal results are more valuable than large randomized controlled trials,” explained Cartabellotta.

Almost 80% of the Italian population is fully vaccinated, while around 56% have already had a booster dose. Italy has recorded more than 138,000 coronavirus deaths since the outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second highest number in Europe after the UK.

