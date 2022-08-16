According to the president of Butantan, resistance to vaccination is aggravated by having “support from important authorities”

The president of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, said that the fake news and anti-vaccination movements will continue to exist in Brazil. According to him, this resistance to vaccination “it was not usual” in the country, which has always been considered a reference in the matter.

“Now this resistance to the immunizer still gains support from important authorities in the nation, disregarding the importance of vaccines in preventing diseases in general.”, he said in an interview with the newspaper. The globe published this Tuesday (16.Aug.2022). “It’s like going back to the 40’s, when we didn’t have vaccines and people were desperate waiting for a solution.”

Covas declared that the act of vaccinating is not for individual protection, but collective. “People need to be vaccinated so that these diseases do not spread“, said. “Individual ideas cannot be permanent, because the harm will be to everyone and not just the people who have that opinion.”

According to the hematologist, resistance to immunization goes beyond the anti-covid vaccine and affects other diseases.

“We recently had a measles crisis in adults, which is much more serious than the onset of the disease in children.“, said. Covas also spoke about the heterogeneous coverage of the polio vaccine. “There are states with very low coverage, from 30% to 35%, and places with rates of 80%”. According to him, these problems canallow the return of diseases already controlled”.

“If everyone does their part and gets vaccinated, we can eradicate many of these diseases, as happened with smallpox years ago.”, he stated.

MONKEYPOX

According to Covas, Butantan is mobilized to establish international partnerships to develop and produce the vaccine against monkeypox locally. He said he was talking to the NIH (acronym for National Institutes of Healthfrom the USA) and PAHO (Pan American Health Organization).

Even with a partnership, Covas said it is difficult for the immunizer to be released in 2022.”Even if the entire environment were favorable, it would still have to go through regulation, approval by Anvisa [Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária]”, said. “There is no capacity and speed for domestic production this year, perhaps for the 2nd half of next year.”

The government announced that, by September, Brazil should receive around 50,000 doses against the disease. For the president of Butantan, the amount “would not even be enough to vaccinate health professionals” who might have to deal with the virus if cases increase.

“It is necessary to have a discussion criterion in which these vaccines can be used. If they are going to be used in health professionals, or post exposure to avoid more serious cases. The State of São Paulo will receive around 11 thousand doses, which is very little“, said. According to him, “this strategy and national coordination should certainly be ready by now”.

Covas said that, at this moment, the “Educational aspect is key now” in containing the disease. “There are two essential pieces of information: how is the transmission and how is the containment”, he stated. “These are guidelines that must be made scientifically, in order to clearly show what the risks are and ways to protect yourself.“, said.

“Brazil in a certain way, as happened with the covid pandemic, did not have coordination. States at one point needed minimally coordinated action and this obviously involves the highest authority in health, which is the ministry itself.”

Caves said that “surely” will increase cases of monkeypox in Brazil. “As long as these protective measures are not effective and actually taken, it will continue to spread“, said.

“That’s why qualified information is very important. We don’t just need to look at the numbers, but communicate the ways to avoid transmission and to prevent ourselves at this time that we don’t have vaccines available.”