Doctor claims that Jair Bolsonaro's government propagated “false information” about Covid that culminated in an increase in the spread of the virus

Doctor and scientist Drauzio Varella said that the anti-vaccine movement in Brazil “organized crimes against public health” and therefore, “needs to respond criminally”. The statement was made during the seminar “Information as an ally of science during and after the pandemic”, held by Ministry of Health for the design and creation of the Covid Pandemic Memorial.

“How much human suffering did these people spread with a public figure who was the president of the country?”said Drauzio, citing Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He also criticized members of the Ministry of Health at the time of the covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The scientist declared that a “systematic campaign with so many people to spread false information” in the pandemic. He also said that Bolsonaro “I wasn’t a denialist”but one “activist” that disseminated “false information, was against the use of masks and vaccination, in addition to preventing the country from accessing immunization”.

“These people are not deniers, but activists. They worked to spread the virus and the communicable and infectious diseases that took us decades to control in the country. When the Covid vaccine is in doubt, non-vaccination for other diseases is encouraged.”he said.

Drauzio stated that the group should be “prosecuted and face the law” faced with the commission of a “criminal activity”. He also said that the Ministry of Health “needs to move” in that regard.

“We cannot wait for a regulatory framework [das redes sociais]. It will take a long time for the regulations to come out. But responding criminally takes work and requires legal action. Institutions need to do this. It's a crime they are doing. This country has laws, doesn’t it?”he declared.

Participating in the seminar:

Mediator: John Brant – Secretary of Digital Policies at If with (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic);

Margaret Dalcolmo – president of SBP (Brazilian Society of Pulmonology);

Yole Mendonça – special advisor to the Minister of Health;

Pedro Arantes – associate professor at Unifesp;

Drauzio Varella – doctor and scientist; It is

Felipe Neto – digital communicator.

