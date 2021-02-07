Barricades, destroyed sidewalks and police repression amid a serious health crisis. Just over a century ago, the smallpox vaccine It unleashed a violent popular revolt in Brazil, in which disinformation and denial also played a fundamental role.

In 1904, Rio de Janeiro, then the capital of the country, was far from being a “wonderful city.” It was dirty, smelly and rats abounded and mosquitoes that carry serious diseases such as bubonic plague and yellow fever.

Foreign ships avoided Brazilian ports for fear that their crews would catch these or other ailments.

Rio was left behind in his desire to modernize, that returned to gain strength from the hand of Francisco de Paula Rodrigues Alves, president of Brazil between 1902 and 1906.

In the midst of all those problems a smallpox epidemic was spreading like wildfire.

The Government then undertook a profound urban and health reform that little by little it warmed up the atmosphere in Rio de Janeiro.

The first consisted of opening large avenues in the center of the city in the French style, but at the cost of demolishing the houses of thousands of people who already lived in very precarious conditions.

All of them were forced to go to the periphery, away from their jobs, or to the hills where today the favelas are.

“In that desire to modernize, there was little concern with the local population, poor, black, mestizo that came as a result of the abolition of slavery badly done and badly conducted”, explains to Efe Márcia Regina Barros, specialist in History of Science of the University of Sao Paulo (USP).

The health reform had as its main protagonist a young doctor and scientist, Oswaldo Cruz, who was given carte blanche to solve the serious sanitation problems of the capital.

And while houses were being torn down, Cruz created the sanitary battalions, who were entrusted with exterminating the Aedes aegypti mosquito foci, among other disinfection tasks. The forms mattered little.

“They entered the interior of the houses to spray. It was the health police and they entered people’s houses by force”, tells Efe Tania María Fernandes, historian and researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz House.

The last straw was when the mandatory nature of the smallpox vaccine was approved by law, promoted by Cruz, without giving further clarification to the population. “It was the end of a situation that was already quite aggravated,” Fernandes points out.

A war zone

The opposition took advantage of the occasion to “infuse” the social debate with “pompous speeches and strong criticisms” of the Government and call for revolution, according to Barros. The League Against the Obligation of the Vaccine was even founded at the time, to which some politicians joined.

A good part of the press too demonized the measures through ironic vignettes about the possible effects of the vaccine and its origin, extracted from the cow, which fostered misinformation and more panic than it had already installed in society.

On November 10, 1904, a student protest was brutally suppressed by the Police. The following days the demonstrations gained strength. By the 13th, Rio de Janeiro looked like a “war square.”

“There was everything yesterday: shots, shouts, boos, traffic cuts, establishments and show houses closed, trams robbed and burned, streetlights smashed with stones, felled trees and deteriorated public and private buildings,” he collected in his edition of 14 November the newspaper Gazeta de Notícias.

In parallel, there was an attempted coup by a group of soldiers, repressed without regard and quickly by forces loyal to the Government.

“It was a very strong revolt, but it was not only against the vaccine”, emphasizes Fernandes.

After almost two weeks of altercations, the rebellion was put down with a balance of 30 dead, 110 wounded, about a thousand detainees and dozens of deportees.

But he also left behind a denialist legacy that caused vaccination rates to plummet, causing another smallpox outbreak four years later, more serious than the one in 1904, and which managed to contain itself thanks to the fact that, this time, the population accepted immunization without complain.

Similarities

“The Vaccine Revolt has several aspects that they remind us of the situation we are living today. It’s like we have the same puzzle stones put together in a different way, “says Barros.

In this coronavirus pandemic that has in Brazil one of the global foci of the disease, with almost 9.5 million confirmed cases and more than 230,000 deaths, there has also been disinformation, with the multiplier effect of social networks, and denialism , on this occasion sponsored by the head of state.

The president of Brazil, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, has given wings to denial movements, by underestimating the severity of the coronavirus, censuring the use of the mask, demanding the end of isolation measures and even questioning the efficacy of the vaccines developed to date.

“If you apply the vaccine and you become an alligator, it is your problem,” the president said in December, referring to the formula developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

For Fernandes, today, unlike in 1904, is a scientific denial “incorporated into the official discourse”, in which disinformation is used as “production of ignorance”.

