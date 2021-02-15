They were forcibly evicted from their restaurant with golden arches, but they have just wrested the right to return to work there. Three employees and former CGT representatives of McDonald’s fast-food on Boulevard Magenta in Paris have obtained their reinstatement from the labor tribunal after being unfairly dismissed. A great victory which completes several months of legal and union battle. “We are very relieved s, getting laid off, especially during the period, is very hard. It is difficult to find a job and to live properly, especially for my colleagues who are fathers of families. It’s a very good decision, justice has listened to us well ”, reacts Bernad Angelo, one of the three dismissed employees. “It is also proof that when we are united, united, that we do not let our guard down, we can make our employer bend”, adds Pascal Moussy, a lawyer who has supported McDonald’s employees in their union and legal procedures.

Bernad Angelo, Lies Mansour and Madjid Rekkas, all three managers of McDonald’s in the 10th arrondissement of the capital, had been dismissed in quick succession by their employer in the space of a few months, between March and September 2020. The management of the establishment fast food restaurant criticized one of the negligence in the temperature reading of the cold room, the other a rebate offered to a customer without referring it to his superiors. According to the management, all are also guilty of violent behavior, even acts of moral harassment against colleagues. Faced with these cascading accusations, the unionists fired, however, have not ceased to point out blasted reproaches, only intended to get rid of disruptive elements. All former staff delegates who passed the torch in the last professional elections, the three employees had indeed taken part in a strike and a historic occupation in the restaurant next to the Gare de l’Est, in 2018.

After being seized in summary last November by the CGT, the industrial tribunal of Paris ended up giving reason to the injured employees. In its decision rendered on February 9, the court specifies that “Despite their number, (McDonald’s) grievances are in reality pretexts to hide the discriminatory nature” and “Manifestly unlawful” layoffs. Consequently, the judge ordered the reinstatement of the three employees in respect of their “Union discrimination” and ordered their employer to pay them six months’ wages for the period between their dismissal and their return to work. For its part, and despite the unambiguous conclusions of the court, the management of McDonald’s persists and signs. “All of the ongoing procedures are motivated by specific breaches, meet the requirements of labor law and have no connection with past social movements”, she said in reaction to the judgment.

The fast-food giant has launched an appeal procedure

If the management of the fast-food giant has indicated that it has launched an appeal against the industrial tribunal’s decision, employees will still be able to return to work in the coming days. “We have already received our invitation and our schedule. As the restaurant is closed, we will work one day a week and be on short-time work the rest of the time ”, explains Bernad Angelo. For the young manager, who joined Ronald’s ranks in 2011, the reunion with his restaurant marks the end of a long fight. “I am confident, I will return to work without any hesitation”, he throws triumphantly. As for his union activities, the attempts to intimidate his employer will not have signed their death warrant. “We will always continue, the decision has not changed our fight. “ Since 2001, this is the third reinstatement of discriminated union workers at McDonald’s obtained by the CGT.